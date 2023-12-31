Carrie Johnson surprises with bare baby bump photo

Carrie Johnson (ISABEL INFANTES,Getty)

Carrie Johnson shared a stunning photo with her Instagram followers on Sunday as she uploaded a throwback image of herself glowing as she showcased her baby bump.

The black-and-white image shows the mum-of-three when she was pregnant with son Frank, who she and husband Boris welcomed in July – and she jokingly reassured her followers that she wasn't pregnant for a fourth time!

In the picture, Carrie could be seen in her underwear and a robe, with her hair swept up as she looked out of an open window. She captioned the snapshot: "2023. The year our dear Frankie arrived and we made the big move to the countryside.

Carrie and Boris share three young children (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"Have made some wonderful new friends this year and have made some incredible memories with the kids. I don't take any of it for granted. Not for a second. "Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a good one and to all my lovely followers on this thing.

"This photo was taken in June by @romybecker.photographer just a few days before Frankie arrived onto the scene, just in case you thought I might be pregnant again [crying laughing emoji].

"I plan to spend tonight with a Chinese takeaway on the sofa watching 'Lessons in Chemistry' on the box. "I might toast midnight with a Bailey's but equally I might be asleep by then. Bliss! Wishing you all a wonderful one, whatever you’re doing."

Her followers were quick to comment with their compliments, with one writing: "Happy New Year to you and your lovely family Carrie. May it be a very special 2024. I think your friends are truly blessed to have you as a friend."

Carrie with eldest son Wilfred (Instagram)

Others added: "Happy New Year to you and the family. May it bring only good things," "You and Boris deserve every bit of quality family time and happiness," and: "Happy New Year to you and your family and thank you for sharing parts of your life on here, the countryside is something we are very lucky to live within, very lucky indeed x."

The couple also share Wilfred, three, and Romy, one and the family spent the Christmas holidays in their home, Oxfordshire mansion, Brightwell Manor.

Carrie carrying her son Frank on Boxing Day (Instagram)

On Boxing Day, they took in some fresh air though, as Carrie, 35, shared several photos of their family walk on social media, showing her all wrapped up whilst carrying her youngest child in a baby carrier.

Boris, meanwhile, was snapped by Carrie carrying their daughter, Romy, on his back, comfortably sitting in a backpack carrier – no doubt taking in the stunning countryside views.

Other family members also joined Carrie and Boris on Boxing Day (Instagram)

The former Prime Minister was dressed for the occasion, wearing a dark green jacket, matching trousers and Wellington boots. Wilfred had the most fun and could be seen adorably jumping on muddy puddles in a sweet video shared by mum Carrie, as you can see in the video below…

Their outing comes just days after Carrie showed her family’s preparations for Father Christmas' visit. One photo showed Boris dressed up as Father Christmas alongside little Wilfred whilst decorating the family’s Christmas tree – full white beard included.