Carrie Johnson's latest family holiday is a summer dream as husband Boris marks major milestone

Summer is upon us and for Carrie Johnson and her brood of three, that means a glorious holiday abroad.

On Monday, the former media rep, 36, posted a slew of beach-side snaps featuring her three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie as well as her husband, Boris Johnson. The family-of-five looked exceptionally relaxed lying on the sand.

Carrie and her family enjoyed a trip to Sardinia

"Beautiful Sardinia. Pasta, ice cream, beach. Repeat," penned Carrie in the caption. Other candid images snaps showed the Johnson clan heading out on a mountain walk as well as a glimpse of the picture-perfect Italian sunset from a beautiful, sprawling balcony.

One adorable photo showed the three siblings all together, their hair blowing in the wind as they played in the sand. Wilfred has vibrant blonde tresses just like his father, meanwhile, little Romy has honey-blonde locks just like her mum, and baby Frankie has the most beautiful red hair.

The Johnson trio enjoyed quality time together on the beach

Updates from the break away came just two days before Carrie took to her Stories to mark Boris' 60th birthday.

"Happy 60th," she wrote alongside a loved-up photo of Boris kissing her on the cheek, adding: "We love you x," next to an image of him cuddling Frankie and Wilfred.

Boris usually isn't seen much on Carrie's social media

Following the sweet snaps, Carrie shared the incredible details of his birthday present. This year, it appears the family have donated to The Great Elephant Migration to mark Boris' big day, a charity which "amplifies indigenous knowledge & inspires the human race, to share space," according to its official website.

In return for their donation, the Johnsons have had three large Elephants delivered to the grounds of the humongous almost-five acre garden of their family home, Brightwell Manor.

Wilfred appeared in awe of the new garden features

It's safe to say Wilfred was excited by the arrivals and was pictured standing in awe of the new garden features.

The elephants now live on the grounds of their gargantuan family garden

"A very special 60th birthday present, supporting a wonderful charity @greatelephantmigration," Carrie wrote.

Animal lovers

Carrie has revealed on countless occasions how much her children love animals. Romy had a Peppa Pig birthday party, meanwhile, the family are raising their own family of ducks.

As well as many other unbelievable features, Brightwell Manor features a duck pond where the Johnson family ducks have been captured living their best life.

The ducks have grown so quickly

Their feathery family members were a gift from a neighbour when the Johnsons first moved into their forever home, but since then, several new ducklings have hatched.

Sharing a photo of two of her latest arrivals, Carrie wrote on Tuesday: "Amazing to think that these guys looked like this last month," showing a snap of the animals as ducklings.

Carrie is so proud of her feathery family members

She continued: "And now [red love heart]," next to an image of the fully grown ducks.