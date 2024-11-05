IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez 'spectacular' amid divorce

While promoting Small Things Like These, which he produced, Affleck also discussed Lopez's latest film Unstoppable, in which she stars alongside Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale. "Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film. Jennifer's spectacular." Unstoppable tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011.