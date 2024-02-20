IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Jodie Foster felt 'pressure' to support family as a child star

The Oscar winner opened up in a new interview and explained that her childhood, spent as a working actor from the age of three, left her feeling "pressure" to support her household. After she was cast as the star of a 'Coppertone' tanning lotion advertisement when she was three, Jodie, now 61, said she became the family's primary breadwinner. Managed by her mother, Brandy, Jodie's work was entirely responsible for the family's financial survival. "I was it," Jodie told The Atlantic. "There was no other income besides me."