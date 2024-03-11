IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Oppenheimer wins big at 2024 Academy Awards

The biographical thriller, about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, swept the board at this year's Oscars, winning seven awards out of its 13 nominations. Oppenheimer won Best Picture while Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director. Cillian Murphy nabbed the Best Actor gong and Robert Downey Jr. landed Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The film also won Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Barbie, which had eight nominations, took home just one award, with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell winning Best Original Song for What I Was Made For.