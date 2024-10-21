IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pharrell Williams's London film premiere disrupted by animal rights protesters
Before the film began, protesters with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) unfurled a banner inside the auditorium at London's Royal Festival Hall which read, "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion." According to Variety, one demonstrator told the Louis Vuitton menswear creative director, "Shame on you, Pharrell. Animals are skinned alive and tortured." The Happy singer, who is battling laryngitis, responded, "God bless you. The change we want to see won't happen overnight." According to a representative for the British Film Institute (BFI), security guards asked the protesters to leave and then escorted them out of the hall.