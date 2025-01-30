IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Timothée Chalamet discusses weight gain to play Bob Dylan

The 29-year-old actor has won praise and landed an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. While the actor went to great lengths to ensure he was prepared to portray the music icon, he has revealed he was told to gain weight for the role. Chalamet told NPR, "I've turned over every stone. I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behaviour-wise.” "Something we haven't really talked about, I also put on 20 pounds because, believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy."