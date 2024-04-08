IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Woody Allen claims 'all the romance' is gone from filmmaking

The Oscar-winning director expressed his disenchantment with movie-making, just as his 50th movie is set for release. "All the romance of filmmaking is gone," Woody, 88, told Air Mail. Although his upcoming film Coup de Chance has struggled to secure North American distribution, he said he was unfazed. "It doesn't matter to me whether I get distributed here or not," Woody said. "Distribution is no longer what it was.". He went on to explain his enthusiasm for the entertainment industry had been dampened, which lessened his emotional investment in distribution.