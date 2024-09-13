Cashmere sweater season awaits! Nordstrom Rack's got some gems for as low as $50

Save big before fall officially begins! All 10 of these sweaters are made of 100% cashmere and are up to 76% off.

We love getting ahead of the curve, and saving a little (or a ton) doesn't hurt either. (Nordstrom Rack)

When you think of luxurious fabrics, is cashmere one of your top three? Same here! There's something about its buttery-soft texture that just screams fall. Here's the thing, though: It's known for being a little (or a lot) pricey, especially for those pieces with a "100% cashmere" label.

Luckily, just before fall kicks off, we've found a cheat code — well, technically 10 of 'em. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of 100% cashmere sweaters on sale for as low as $50. The most affordable is a whopping 76% off. And even if you feel like splurging a bit, the most expensive of this bunch will still run you less than $100 thanks to its 58% discount!

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect classic holiday sweater or prefer something more flouncy and neutral for layering, these 10 picks cover all bases. Check out all 10 sweaters below and shop now while they're all still in stock and on sale.

Nordstrom Rack T Tahari Crewneck Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater $55 $125 Save $70 If you're looking for a classic short-sleeve that you can actually wear right now in the days leading up to fall, this one fits the bill. It comes in four colors including black and a fall-ready toasted brown. Plus, it's 56% off right now, so you really can't go wrong with this staple. $55 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $60 $129 Save $69 Who doesn't love a timeless crewneck silhouette ... especially one that comes in more colors and patterns than you probably have room for? We're talking more than 15, ranging from black stripes to coral. "This is my favorite 100% cashmere sweater and you cannot beat the price," one shopper gushed. "I'm so happy to have found them at the Rack. I'm stocking up on a few new colors. I hand-wash them in cold water and lay dry." $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack T Tahari Mock Neck Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater $60 $125 Save $65 This sleeveless number is the shoulder-season staple you didn't know you needed. But not just that: If you're looking for a winter layering piece that isn't over-insulating, this is worth grabbing. Also, that mock neck adds a sophisticated touch to any fall look. Choose from three colors including classic black, frost white and toasted brown. $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Elie Elie Tahari Elbow Sleeve Cashmere Sweater $50 $215 Save $165 This one may be the best transitional piece of the bunch. Though it's 100% cashmere, it has elbow-length sleeves and is still relatively thin, so you'll be able to wear it comfortably in the early fall months and layer it under a light jacket when the weather gets a bit nippier. Also, $50 for cashmere? Yes, please! Keep in mind, though, that this one is slightly shorter than a standard sweater. "I got this in the green, and it is lovely," one five-star reviewer wrote. "A perfect weight and color." $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack T Tahari Cashmere V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater $80 $198 Save $118 For those times when you're after a look that's a little slouchy without being sloppy. It also has snug Dolman sleeves that stay close to your wrist, so you won't have that annoying bunching problem when you throw on a jacket or coat. Frankly, at $118 off, it's shocking that this is still in stock in all sizes and all four colors. Our suggestion? Pounce. $80 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Elie Elie Tahari Funnel Neck Cashmere Sweater $80 $235 Save $155 When we think of "sweater weather," a slightly chunkier, more textured design is what immediately comes to mind, and this knit beauty checks a whole lotta boxes: a funnel neck, a ribbed pattern and an unexpectedly soft color, to name a few. If the light blue doesn't fit your fall vibe, it also comes in black and a light ashy taupe shade called "nickle heather." $80 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Magaschoni Baby Cable Stitch Sweater $90 $225 Save $135 Planning on attending a holiday party of two this year? This cable stitch sweater definitely supports the festive-yet-cozy vibe. It's warm and has that chunky feel without weighing you down. This gorgeous red is hard to beat, but if you want to keep things more neutral, it also comes in creamy heather and navy ink. $90 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack T Tahari Stripe Cashmere Polo Sweater $90 $215 Save $125 Why not have a little bit of fun with your sweater silhouettes? Instead of opting for the classic crewneck or V-neck, this one has a Johnny collar more commonly associated with polo shirts. The fit is also a bit boxier and looser, and this frost white and navy stripe design gives us all the nautical vibes. It's perfect for those who love daydreaming about vacationing on a cruise ship in the dead of winter. $90 at Nordstrom Rack

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.