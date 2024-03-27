Cat Deeley's ab-burning yoga workout she's done for over 20 years - watch

Cat Deeley yoga

At 47, Cat Deeley has just taken on the most major role of her career, having replaced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter is used to a busy schedule, splitting her time between LA and London, as well as taking time out to look after her two children; Milo, eight, and James, five, who she shares with her husband, Patrick Kielty. How does she stay grounded?

We can all agree that Cat lights up our screens with her vibrant energy and radiant glow when she hosts ITV's daytime programme.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard made their This Morning debut in March 2024 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"There was a belief in our family that if you feel good on the outside, you tend to feel good on the inside, too; you’ll always feel better if you’ve put yourself together a bit," Cat previously told Good Housekeeping.

As well as following a nutrient-rich Mediterranean diet, the Birmingham-born beauty credits decades of disciplined yoga practice for her radiant, healthy glow - and it no doubt contributes to her seriously lean physique.

Back in 2022, Cat shared a clip of her daily yoga practice, and got candid about her personal journey with yoga.

"I’ve been doing yoga for 20 years and I truly love it - it switches off my brain and helps me breathe," wrote the mother-of-two.

"Even though I’ve been practising for so long, I’m no more bendy than the average person, but it makes me feel good and I never regret taking just 45 minutes for myself! Not an ad, but just so good. Thought I’d share."

The This Morning presenter follows a disciplined wellness routine (Instagram)

Cat's flow included crunches, Chaturanga Dandasana (low plank movements), bicycle crunches and Paripurna Navasana (boat poses) - which all make for a seriously killer ab workout.

HELLO! previously spoke to Chatty Dobson of London yoga studio Flex Chelsea, who confirmed: "The simple act of stepping onto a yoga mat and away from your phone for 20 minutes, an hour, or however long you have, is great for your mental health in itself," says Chatty. "When you add in the actual yoga, your mental health will bloom."

Cat has been practicing yoga for the last 20 years (Instagram)

Cat has said that heavy workouts are not for her, and usually leave her feeling "terrible". The This Morning star told Harper's Bazaar: "Yoga really works for me because you have to concentrate on your breathing and your movement at the same time, so it stops my brain from going a million miles an hour."

It's not just the mental clarity Cat will be benefiting from with her years for practice.

"Yoga is a form of exercise, so naturally conducting exercise on a regular basis will help with weight loss, strength and toning," says Leah Bush, yoga instructor and yin teacher at Kensington studio Repose.

