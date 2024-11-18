Cat Deeley's cosy Fair Isle jumper looks designer but it's just £24

Fair Isle sweaters are a mainstay for the festive season, but they've never been more in style thanks to the likes of Celine, Ganni and Ralph Lauren.

Festive without being garish, they're the perfect antidote to the novelty Christmas jumper, and Cat Deeley looked so cosy in her chic roll-neck to host This Morning on Monday.

Cat was glowing in her cosy winter ensemble

The 47-year-old TV star wore a jacquard Fair Isle knit sweater from H&M - and I couldn't believe it's just £24 (or $34 if you're in the US).

The luxe-looking piece is reminiscent of designer styles and it's selling out fast. Made from the softest wool-blend fabric, it features a chunky roll-neck and long raglan sleeves. It also comes in several more - equally covetable - colours, if your size is no longer in stock.

H&M Jacquard Knit Polo Neck Jumper

H&M Jacquard Knit Polo Neck Jumper

£24.99 at H&M $34.99 at H&M US

The sweater already has several five-star reviews, with one customer claiming it "drapes nicely" and has a "nice feel - not itchy".

Another said: "I love this jumper (so much I have also bought the navy one). It's very good value, not too long so it looks good with wide-leg jeans as well as knee-length skirts. I am a size 12 normally but bought this in a small. The material is soft and not itchy around the neck."

I love how Cat styled the H&M jumper with her Madewell skinny jeans and a pair of knee-high leather LK Bennett boots. I'd wear it with wide-leg or straight-leg jeans for a modern update, and I've also seen a Fair Isle paired to perfection with an oversized leather jacket and tailored trousers by Alexa Chung.

A favourite of the royals, from Princess Kate to Princess Diana, and now synonymous with ski seasons, there's something very luxe about a Fair Isle knit. Named after an island in northern Scotland, the term officially refers to a traditional knitting technique where patterns are created by using multiple colours at once.

The Princess of Wales is often seen in a Fair Isle knit sweater (Kensington Palace)

Kate has worn a style very similar to Cat's H&M sweater multiple times, from reading the CBeebies Bedtime Story to in a promotional video for her Christmas carol concert. Her (now sold out) jumper is from Holland Cooper and has the same cream colourway and turtleneck style.

If you have more budget to invest in a forever piece, Ralph Lauren's chunky Fair Isle jumper is similar to Cat's but made from a pure Alpaca and wool blend. It has the same roll-neck and raglan sleeves. Or COS has this chic and cosy Fair Isle jumper which is a midway price point between the two.

