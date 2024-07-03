Cate Blanchett gravitates towards film projects she could 'never conceive of'

In Eli Roth's adaptation of the video game series, the Australian actress stars as gun-toting outlaw Lilith, who leads an unlikely crew on a mission on her home planet of Pandora. Blanchett's casting as Lilith took fans by surprise and she explained to Empire magazine that working on such an unexpected project was part of the appeal. "The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards; the things I could never conceive of. I think there also may have been a little Covid madness..."