Catherine attends pageantry, Meghan promotes jam and dog biscuits

The Duchess of Sussex's dog biscuit offering, in a picture released by a friend

A close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released photographs of Meghan’s new jam on the eve of Trooping the Colour.

Nacho Figueras, a professional polo player and confidant of the couple, used his Instagram account to publicise what appeared to be new products from the Duchess’s American Riviera Orchard brand.

The Duchess's American Riviera Orchard raspberry jam

He posted the pictures on Friday evening, hours before the Princess of Wales’s much anticipated first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The Princess attended the military ceremony in a carriage and later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other senior members of the Royal family and her children.

Mr Figueras is among around 50 people believed to have received a PR package from the Duchess’s start-up lifestyle brand earlier this year.

The package is thought to have included strawberry jam, packed in a basket of lemons.

However, the latest batch, which comprises raspberry jam, appears to be more exclusive, as Mr Figueras’s picture shows a jar with the label “2 of 2”.

He also posted imagery of dog biscuits packaged in a large glass jar, with a handwritten label that appeared to show the Duchess’s same handwritten script.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends of Nacho Figueras, who released pictures of Meghan's lifestyle brand - Chris Jackson/Getty

The 47-year-old Argentinian was one of the first people to meet the Duke and Duchess’s first son Archie in 2019.

He plays polo with the Duke every year during his annual Sentebale match.

The pair, who have known each other for decades, travelled to Tokyo last year as part of their work for the charity, where they were photographed shopping together.

