Can cats eat peanut butter? Know if the snack is safe for your pet

There's nothing quite like a treat. Whether it's filled with peanut butter or chocolate, you (a human) can satisfy your sweet tooth with many different pastries and desserts.

Your pet may also be a fan of snacking. But when it comes to human foods, you should err on the side of caution before feeding anything to your furry friend.

Peanut butter is a fan-favorite for dogs, but what about for cats? Here's what to know before you feed your cat the nut spread.

Can cats eat peanut butter?

Technically, cats can eat peanut butter, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. But it is recommended to not give your cat the food.

Cats are "obligate carnivores," meaning in order to stay healthy their diet is primarily meat, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports. Peanut butter provides no nutritional value for cats because it is not part of their natural diets.

When do cats stop growing? How to know your pet has reached its full size.

Is it safe for cats to eat peanut butter?

While you can feed peanut butter to your cat, the negatives associated with it outweigh potential positives. Some of peanut butter's ingredients can pose risks to your pet's health.

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener, is toxic to animals, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. Symptoms for xylitol poisoning include vomiting, lethargy and seizures, according to the ASPCA. The sweetener can be found in other human foods, so it is important to read nutrition labels before feeding anything to your pet.

Peanut butter is also high in fats and sugars, which can impact your cat's digestive system and lead to gastrointestinal issues, according to Chewy.

If peanut butter is made with roasted peanuts, it often contains high sodium, which is not good for cats. Salt is one of the top foods to avoid feeding to pets, according to the ASPCA. Consuming large amounts of sodium can cause excessive thirst, urination, vomiting and diarrhea.

Can cats have cheese? Your pet's dietary restrictions, explained

How to feed your cat peanut butter

While it's best to avoid feeding peanut butter to your cat, it is OK if done correctly.

Note the calories and if any additives have been included, Chewy advises. You can also consult with your vet to ensure what and how much your pet can eat.

If you need to hide your cat's pills, you can put them in a small amount of all-natural peanut butter that does not contain xylitol, Hill's Pet Nutrition recommends.

It is important to note that serving sizes for cats are vastly different than for humans. Hill's Pet recommends to "stick to a lick" when feeding peanut butter to your cat.

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What to give dogs for pain relief?" to "What is the world's smallest cat?" to "How often should you take your dog to the vet?" − we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is peanut butter safe for cats? Know the risks of feeding your pet