Cedar Point announces plans for new record-breaking coaster, Siren's Curse, opening 2025

Cedar Point plans to add a new record-breaking roller coaster to its already impressive line up next year.

And for many, there will likely be two new coasters to ride in 2025 as the park's new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster was only up and running for about a week this year before its abrupt closure for the season for ongoing modifications.

The newest addition to the Sandusky, Ohio park will be a unique ride experience and is billed as the the tallest, fastest and longest “tilt” roller coaster in America.

Siren’s Curse will be themed after the mythical sirens who reside under the water in Lake Erie and use their voices to lure sailors with song.

Cedar Point's Siren's Curse will be the tallest, fastest and longest “tilt” roller coaster in America.

What will the Siren’s Curse be like at Cedar Point?

Cedar Point says riders on the coaster will hear this mournful music as they ascend a lift hill themed to an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower.

At the top, riders will encounter a broken track that trails off to nowhere.

The tower's platform will then tilt 90 degrees straight down as the track connects to a twisted track below.

The coaster train will then plunge down along 2,966 feet of twisting track at a top speed of 58 mph.

In all, riders will experience 13 instances of weightless or so-called airtime moments along with two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

The coaster trains, which will hold 24 passengers, will have integrated audio and LED lighting.

The new thrill machine – with its compact vertical design – will be situated by the Iron Dragon coaster and near the Cedar Point Marina.

Guests will have to be 48 inches tall to ride.

When will the Siren’s Curse open at Cedar Point?

Cedar Point says construction will begin soon on the new coaster.

Unlike previous years at the park, Cedar Point is not promising that the new coaster will be ready by opening day next spring.

The park says the new coaster will have an early summer 2025 opening date.

It will be the 19th coaster in the park's lineup including Top Thrill 2.

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a statement. “The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”

The construction of the newest coaster will coincide with efforts to get cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 roller coaster back up and running.

The park has not disclosed what issues prompted the season-long closure of the reimaging of the troubled Top Thrill roller coaster, but workers have been seen taking apart the coaster cars and examining its track for months.

Cedar Point plans to reopen Top Thrill 2 in 2025.

The announcement of the Siren’s Curse comes after the park bid farewell to its Snake River Falls water ride over Labor Day weekend.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cedar Point reveals plans for record-breaking coaster Siren's Curse