Celebrate National Popcorn Day by making gourmet popcorn at home with these chef tips

From top-rated tools to delicious topping recipes, we have all the ingredients for making the most of this classic snack.

Popcorn isn't just for movie theaters and kids. Celebrate National Popcorn Day by adding something sweet (or savory) to your shopping list. (Getty)

Popcorn is an American (pop) icon, synonymous with movie-watching, carnivals, outdoor gatherings and snuggling up on the sofa. It's changed a lot since the early days, and now you can find everything from microwavable versions to gourmet varieties sold in fancy tins. Popcorn buckets have even become a cultural phenomenon at Walt Disney World! And with National Popcorn Day coming up this Sunday, Jan. 19, there's never been a better time to give the nostalgic snack a new, delicious spin.

Experts promise it's possible to create specialty popcorn right at home with the help of some handy tools and ingredients. As Nicole Patel, award-winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier, puts it, "Who says popcorn has to be plain? With a little creativity, you can transform an ordinary snack into something extraordinary."

"I like to follow a ratio of one batch of popcorn (about 5 cups), 4 tablespoons of fat (such as butter or oil) and 1/4 cup of seasonings and/or mix-ins," says chef Christina Tosi of Milk Bar bakery, who dedicates an entire section to popcorn in her cookbook, Bake Club. "The possibilities are truly endless."

Read on as confectioners, chefs and other popcorn pros share their top tips and recipes for taking your treat to the next, delicious level (from sweet to savory to seriously buttery!), in honor of National Popcorn Day.

How to make gourmet popcorn at home

1. Start with the basics.

"Whether you prefer bagged popcorn, an air popper, or stovetop popping, the key is to start with plain (non-buttered) popcorn while it’s still warm for the best results," says Patel.

For that classic stovetop flavor, she recommends heating 3 tablespoons of high-quality oil (like coconut or avocado) in a large pot. Then add ½ cup of kernels, cover and shake until they’re fully popped. To make things even easier, consider a popcorn maker: This one from Popco has more than 25,000 five-star reviews for its intuitive design (more on it and other accessories below).

2. Butter up.

Butter is to popcorn like it is to bread, with the two going hand-in-hand. Once you have your popped kernels, try this trick from Quenemoen: "I like to gently heat up 2 tablespoons of unsalted Straus Family Creamery butter until it melts and continue to cook it until the milk fat solids in the butter start to brown and the butter smells like toasted hazelnuts."

He adds, "Keep in mind the butter will continue to cook if you leave it in the pan so you will want to add the brown butter to the popped popcorn in a bowl and mix well." Then season with 1/2 teaspoon of regular or specialty salt to your taste.

3. Add herbs.

Herbs pack a lot of flavor, plus they're a lower-calorie alternative to butter. Quenemoen likes "to pick 1.5 tablespoons of fresh rosemary off the stem and fry it in about 3 tablespoons of Simpli Extra Virgin Olive Oil so the rosemary becomes crispy and the oil becomes infused" (he notes this can done over a medium high heat in a small sauté pan).

"Once the rosemary turns a dark army green and fragrant, it's ready, in about 30 seconds to a minute depending on the temp of your oil." Then just pour the rosemary olive oil over freshly popped popcorn and season lightly with seasoning salt. Don't like rosemary? Try experimenting with another herb like thyme or oregano.

4. Get nutty (or fruity).

When it comes to creating popcorn like you might see at a specialty store, Patel says texture is key. Think "roasted nuts like pecans, almonds or cashews for a rich, satisfying crunch. Looking to add sweetness? Mix in dried fruits like cranberries or raisins for a sweet and tangy contrast."

She adds, "For an easy sweet treat, try warm popcorn with candied pecans and a dash of cinnamon — it’s always a crowd favorite!" (She also likes tossing warm popcorn with a chopped Pecan Cayenne Chocolate Bark or Pistachio Cranberry Chocolate Bark from Delysia.)

5. Try some peanut butter.

Quenemoen reaches for crunchy PB when he wants the perfect combination of nutty and creamy. "I like to combine Skippy Crunchy Peanut Butter and Straus Butter in about equal parts in a microwaveable dish and microwave in thirty-second intervals, while stirring in between each zap," he explains.

"While the peanut butter butter is still warm and liquid (it should take about a minute), I like to pour it over the freshly popped popcorn and toss it in a bowl. Top the peanut popcorn with a light sprinkling of Simpli Pink Peruvian Salt."

6. Go cheesy.

In the mood for something cheesy? Look in your pantry, says Tosi. "Take a seasoning packet from your favorite boxed mac and cheese and add it to a batch of popcorn with 4 tablespoons of melted butter, 1 teaspoon of sugar and — wait for it — 2 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning."

Better yet, try serving it up Italian style! "One of my favorite ways to dress up popcorn is with a cacio e pepe twist," says chef George Guzman of Carta Wine Bar. "I toss freshly popped popcorn with melted butter, grated Parmesan, and a good amount of cracked black pepper. It’s simple but full of flavor — basically cacio e pepe in snack form."

7. Brave the spicy.

"Have fun experimenting by tossing your freshly popped kernels with smoked paprika, chipotle, harissa, cinnamon or chili spices — whatever bold flavors you love," says Patel. Just mix your popcorn with melted butter or flavored oil first so the spices stick.

Ari Miller, chef-in-residence at Poi Dog advises adding "a slice of fresh ginger in the oil to start or a pinch of powdered ginger once the kernels start popping, along with a splash of rice wine vinegar and a pinch of chili flakes. I use our Chili Peppah Water as a shortcut and finish the popcorn with a modest sprinkle of flaky salt once it's in the bowl to enjoy while binge-watching spy shows."

8. Combine sweet and salty.

As you’re making your popcorn, try melting 1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips with a teaspoon of vegetable oil in 15-second spurts until melted, recommends Tosi. "Then drizzle it over your popcorn along with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 cup slivered almonds, let the chocolate harden, and you’ve got yourself an irresistible salted dark-chocolate almond popcorn."

“To recreate the flavor of our Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Popcorn at home, coat freshly popped kernels with warm caramel sauce and a sprinkle of sea salt," adds Dylan Lauren, owner of Dylan's Candy Bar. For an extra indulgence, toss in some chocolate chips while the popcorn is still warm. "The chocolate will melt slightly, creating a gooey, sweet-and-salty combination that’s pure perfection.”

9. Add your favorite candy.

For the serious sweet tooth, Lauren suggests drizzling warm chocolate syrup over popcorn kernels, then sprinkling on mini candies, "like M&M’S or chopped gummy bears" (she personally likes tossing some of her own popcorn over Ben & Jerry's Marshmallow Sky ice Cream with toppings to create a sundae).

"It’s a fun, dessert-inspired snack that’s perfect for movie nights or as a whimsical party treat" she says. "One of the reasons popcorn is so beloved is that it’s a snack everyone can customize. You can start with a simple base and have fun experimenting with different toppings to make it your own!”

Essential popcorn gear

