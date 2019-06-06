We Celebrate World Cup Fandom With These Striking Face Painting Looks

Last year's World Cup conjures up heady days of premature desk departures, traveller cans of cider and choruses of "Three Lions" on every street. England may have lost out to Croatia in the semi-final, but football fever hasn't left many of us since that long, hot summer.

Excitingly, the Women's World Cup starts tomorrow to solidify our country's love (and possibly belief) in football and the national team. With England seeded fourth out of 24 countries, we have a genuine chance of making the semis again – if not the final. Scotland is also competing but it isn't just about them... The UK's beautiful multiculturalism always results in a merry row of rainbow flags dancing along every pub bar and rippling out of flat windows.

Face painting is a huge part of World Cup fandom, with flag and kit-inspired designs peppering the crowds in every game, making it one of the most distinct and striking markers of patriotic pride.

To celebrate this long-seated tradition, we collaborated with makeup artist Marie Bruce and photographers Luke & Nik to get experimental with fandom face painting and turn it into art.

Get your game face on.

England

South Korea

Nigeria