Alexa Chung Leads The Charge On The Front Row At New York Fashion Week

While whatever is on the runway can be totally awe-inspiring, it's often the front row – or the FROW as we like to call it – that catches our eye. Have a snoop at the who's who of the fashionable right now and sitting pretty to get an unrivalled look at the newly revealed collections.

Alexa Chung attends the Proenza Schouler AW24 show, February 2024

Chung shows how to do spring suiting at the Proenza Schouler show.

Jill Kortleve attends the Proenza Schouler AW24 show, February 2024

Model Kortleve keeps things fresh in white.

Sofia Richie attends the Khaite AW24 fashion show, February 2024

Richie covers her growing bump in an oversized coat.

Jenna Lyons attends the Khaite AW24 show, February 2024

Lyons glows in a structured white overcoat to sit front row at Khaite.

Molly Gordon attends the Khaite AW24 show, February 2024

Actor Gordon wears the colour of the season, red.

Alexa Chung attends the Khaite AW24 show, February 2024

Chung tries the sheer trend at Khaite.

Kelly Rutherford attends the Tommy Hilfiger AW24 show, February 2024

Rutherford is the picture of elegance in a red, white and black Hilfiger midi dress.

Jenna Lyons attends the Tommy Hilfiger AW24 show, February 2024

Lyons makes a case for a black trench.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie attend the Tommy Hilfiger AW24 show, February 2024

Julia Roberts at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The actor wore a button-up black coat with her hair worn in Hollywood-typical waves.

Kristin Davis at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

Star of the brand's latest campaign, Davis, wore a monochrome lemon outfit, complete with the Jacquemus Bambino bag.

Kylie Jenner at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

Kylie did spins on the Mob Wife and red trends in her latest FROW ensemble.

Sampha at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The musician wore an oversized cream suit with striped shirt and tie.

Bianca Balti at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The model wore a sleek black gown.

Jenna Lyons at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The Real Housewife opted for a conceptual take on a classic suit.

PinkPantheress at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The British singer made her front-row debut at the South of France show.

Myha'la Herrold at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show, Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, January 2024

The Industry star wore a riff on business dress.

