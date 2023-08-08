Victoria and David Beckham spotted in Muskoka: What other celebs vacation there?

Many Canadian and U.S. celebrities spend their time off in Muskoka. (Instagram/@simuliu; @haileybieber; @victoriabeckham)

Nestled in the heart of Ontario, Canada, Muskoka is a serene haven known for its lakes and lush undisturbed forest.

Beyond its natural allure, this Canadian gem has also won over the hearts of celebrities looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The latest celebrities to visit? David and Victoria Beckham, their kids — and Austin Butler.

On Monday, Butler appeared in an Instagram reel from Victoria Beckham, who filmed the "Elvis" actor with her husband David and their son Cruz, lifting a fallen tree trunk above their heads.

They helped the Muskoka community remove it from the road, she wrote.

"Did you ever think you would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree? Helping the community in Muskoka. I’m impressed gentleman!" she captioned the clip.

In the comments, fans praised Butler and the Beckhams for embracing "the Canadian way."

"How very Canadian of them," a fan wrote, while another added, "They are being so helpful like friendly Canadians."

"A good Canadian move!" another penned.

One person commented: "It's the Canadian way."

Here are a few other celebrities who frequently holiday or own property in the area.

Simu Liu

In July, the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor took to Instagram with a carousel of snaps from his recent vacation in Muskoka, Ont. In the sun-soaked photos from Goshulak Island, Simu Liu spent time on the lake boating, jet-skiing and wakeboarding with his girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The 34-year-old included a caption that was nothing short of a love letter to Goshulak Island, revealing it has been his "safe haven."

"Goshulak Island has been my safe haven for over a decade," he penned.

"I've lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake."

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband have found solace in Muskoka's lakeside luxury, frequently sharing glimpses of their cottage on social media. In July 2022, Crawford shared a video of herself steering a boat while visiting their lakefront property.

"Back on that #LakeLife," she captioned the clip.

That August, she shared a carousel of Gerber enjoying their Canadian holiday paired with a caption revealing they hadn't visited their cottage in two years due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

"We hadn’t been able to spend time at our lake cottage in Canada for the last two summer because of all the pandemic restrictions. We were super excited to go," Crawford shared.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

According to Forbes, actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell own a waterfront property in the region where they vacation in the summer with their daughter, Kate Hudson.

In a red carpet interview with ETalk at the 2023 Oscars, Hudson recalled her family's go-to pit-stop when driving up to their Northern retreat.

"You got to go to Tim Hortons, and I usually just get coffee," she said.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

While the pair do not own property in Muskoka, Hailey and Justin Bieber have enjoyed what the serene cottage country has to offer, as their home — an hour outside of Toronto — is just a short drive away.

According to Hello!, the couple has rented properties in Muskoka, on Lake Rosseau and Old Woman Island.

Jim Carrey

Canadian-US actor Jim Carrey arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2.' (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Hello!, the Newmarket, Ont.-native owns a stunning cottage on Baptiste Lake — just 15 minutes away from Bancroft, Ont.

Jim Carrey was often spotted flying in and out of Peterborough Airport on his private jet.

Martin Short

Martin Short attends 'Plaza Suite' Opening Night on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The "Three Amigos" actor — who owns a cottage on Lake Rosseau — has been an Ontario fan for years.

"As much as I adore the excitement of cities, it’s rural Canada that has always had my heart," he said in a 2013 press release. "When I’m there, I feel like I’m in heaven. More than anything, that’s what Canada means to me."

Victoria and David Beckham, and Mark Wahlberg

In August 2022, Victoria and David Beckham were spotted enjoying cottage life in Muskoka alongside former Toronto Maple Leafs player Tie Domi and actor Mark Wahlberg.

The Beckhams own a cottage in the area where they often visit with their four children.

"Great few days in Muskoka," former soccer player Beckham shared in an Instagram post alongside a Canadian flag emoji. "With family and friends. Wow what a place."

Shenae Grimes-Beech

In July 2022, "90210" star Shenae Grimes-Beech shared a set of photos from her family holiday in Muskoka on her Instagram story.

"Found a strip of pop-up shops made out of pastel-painted shipping containers in the middle of the woods. Muskoka, you're great," she captioned the first snap.

Grimes-Beech doubled down on her love for Muskoka by sharing an additional photo of herself jet skiing, paired with the caption, "I repeat... Muskoka, you're great," alongside a Canadian flag emoji.

