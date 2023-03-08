11 celebs with the largest age gap relationships: Madonna, Cher, Clooneys & more

From Madonna and Josh Popper, to George and Amal Clooney, these 11 celebrity couples have large age gaps. (Photos via Instagram and Getty Images)

Madonna is getting "Hung Up" on her new boyfriend, who's 35 years her junior.

The Queen of Pop, 64, made headlines after posting a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself sharing a kiss with 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper.

The duo, who were rumoured to be dating last month, attended a Purim party wearing all-black outfits to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

While Madonna is the latest star getting press about dating a younger person, she's far from the only celebrity facing attention.

Significant age gaps are a tale as old as time in Hollywood, and many celebrity couples we've come to know and love have large age differences.

Read on to learn about 11 celebrity couples with a considerable age gap.

Madonna (left) and Josh Popper went "Instagram official" in March 2023. (Photo via @_joshpopper via Instagram)

Madonna and Josh Popper: 35 years

Madonna appeared to make her relationship with 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper "Instagram official" in March 2023.

A month prior, it was rumoured the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was dating Popper after the boxing coach posted photos of them together on Instagram. The Daily Mail reported that the duo met after Popper trained the "Ray of Light" singer's son, David Banda, at New York gym, Bredwinners, which Popper owns.

The new relationship comes shortly after Madonna ended her five-month romance with 23-year-old model, Andrew Darnell.

Cher and Alexander Edwards have a 40-year age gap.

Cher and Alexander Edwards: 40 years

Alexander Edwards and Cher's relationship is still somewhat a mystery, but the singer is not thinking about other people's opinions regarding her relationship with the 36-year-old music executive.

She recently shut down online haters and tweeted, " love doesn't know math, it sees."

Only time will tell if this budding romance turns into a long-term relationship.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in 1998. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: 25 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are a celebrity couple who've made their age gap work.

The pair met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival and married a few years later.

They have two children, Dylan and Carys, and other than hitting a brief rough patch in 2013, the couple have had a seemingly stable relationship.

George and Amal Clooney have a 17-year age gap. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

George and Amal Clooney: 17 years

George Clooney was introduced to human rights lawyer Amal in 2013 by a mutual friend.

Despite their significant age gap, the two seem genuinely happy and have built a family over the last decade, welcoming fraternal twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.

Most recently, Amal and the twins traveled with George to visit the set of his latest movie.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart got together in 2002. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford: 22 years

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been an item for 20 years, getting together in 2002.

They have one child, whom Lockhart adopted a year before meeting Ford. They live in Wyoming, keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight.

Calista says that the difference in their ages is a "non-issue" in their relationship, noting, "sometimes I even say, wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me."

Alexandra Daddario met producer Andrew Form during a chance encounter in downtown New York City.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form: 17 year

"The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario met producer Andrew Form during a chance encounter in downtown New York City.

Based on their Instagram posts, the 17-year age gap doesn’t seem to bother them one bit.

While it’s unclear exactly how long the couple has been together, they became Instagram official in May 2021 and got married in December 2022.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a 31-year age gap. (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor: 31 years

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor got together in 2015, roughly a decade after first meeting at a party.

Since then, they have been positive and supportive of one another and have shut down any negative talk about their age difference.

In an interview, Paulson stated she believes people are fixated on their age difference due to "our own ageist thinking and the idea that to be old is to cease to have any desire."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin met in 2012. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 26 years

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are a unique Hollywood couple that includes one famous person and one non-celebrity.

After approaching Hilaria at a restaurant in New York in 2012, Alec proposed and the two were married less than two years later. They have seven children together.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have a 20-year age gap. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: 20 years

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham started dating in 2011, and despite a long-term engagement, the actor and Victoria's Secret model have yet to walk down the aisle.

However, they seem very solid and welcomed their second child this year.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were very private about their relationship. (Photos via Getty Images)

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: 21 years

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were very private about their relationship, but it's believed they started dating in late 2018 or early 2019. During their time together, the two adopted a dog and seemed quite happy.

Although they chose to end their relationship, Pugh was known for being extremely vocal about how little their age gap mattered.

Patrick Stewart met his wife Sunny Ozell in 2008. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell: 38 years

Patrick Stewart met his wife Sunny Ozell in 2008 at a New York restaurant. The couple married in 2013.

Despite the nearly 40-year age difference between the two, the couple seems happy and has a good sense of humour about their age gap.

The bottom line

Although these celebs have substantial age gaps, it's not uncommon for Hollywood couples to have age differences of ten years or more.

Whatever draws these individuals together, the one thing all these couples have in common is their refusal to let other people's opinions on their ages affect their relationships.

