5 celebrity beauty brands actually worth buying that are on sale at Sephora

If it seems like every celebrity has come out with a beauty brand, that's because they pretty much have. Over the past couple of years, it's become quite the trend, and we've even seen prominent male celebs jump on the bandwagon including Pharrel Williams and more recently, Brad Pitt.

Here's the thing: Although it's nice to watch your favourite singer, actor or model explore different passions some brands just don't hit as hard as their best song, movie, or runway walk. Thankfully, there are some that exceed expectations.

Below, we round up the celebrity beauty brands actually worth shopping. The best part? Until Nov. 7, Canadian Sephora Beauty Insiders can use the code SAVINGS at checkout to shop all these brands at up to 20 per cent off, depending on your membership status.

KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr

KORA Organics founder Miranda Kerr with the Noni Glow Sleeping Mask.

Since 2009, KORA Organics has kept its range of products concise, which is praiseworthy in my books. Too many beauty lines expand at rapid rates, leaving quality and sustainability in the dust, but not this one.

Founder and supermodel Miranda Kerr's commitment to delivering clinically-active skincare products that use certified organic ingredients has earned her bragging rights and a Clean + Planet Positive At Sephora certification. KORA is also climate-neutral, vegan, and cruelty-free.

The cooling and hydrating Noni Glow Sleeping Mask has always been a favourite of mine, along with the Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil, which is a lovely combination of noni fruit, rosehip, and sea buckthorn oils. I've recently added the Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser to my must-try list as well.

Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin founder Rihanna.

Rihanna spent years getting dolled up and trying all the best products from top-tier makeup artists. As a result, she learned a thing or two about what works and what doesn't when it comes to creating a vibrant, flawless complexion. Enter her namesake brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

Fenty Beauty's mission is to service hard-to-match skin tones and be a tool for self-expression, while Fenty Skin's goal is to smooth and tighten the look of pores so that you're left with a seamless, glowy canvas that's primed for makeup application.

The long-wearing Stunna Lip Paint has been a favourite of mine in the past, but there's a cherry red Gloss Bomb that I can't wait to try, as well as the appropriately-named Killwatt Highlighter.

When it comes to Fenty Skin goodies (which have a Clean At Sephora certification, by the way), scoop up the Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence and Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, which are two cult favourites.

A closeup of some Pat McGrath Labs best-sellers.

With all the years she's spent in editorial fashion, the Mother of Makeup never misses a beat.

Pat McGrath's artistic touch can be seen on everything from the packaging of her products to the colours she chooses. The wonderful thing about Pat McGrath makeup is that even fiery shades of blush like can be subdued for a practical everyday look or layered for something more daring.

The icon's LUST Gloss Duo in Nude Dimension is on my wish list, as well as the Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush in pretty much every colour.

GXVE Beauty founder Gwen Stefani wearing her "Original Recipe" liquid lipstick.

No Doubt fans, rejoice! Somehow, Gwen Stefani managed to keep her signature red lip colour a secret for more than 30 years, but she finally made us one of our own: the Xtra Sauce Longwear Vinyl Liquid Lipstick. And let me tell ya, it's b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

The GXVE story is a full circle moment. Before the singer got into music, she was (and evidently, still is) into makeup. Her love for face painting stemmed from working as a MUA at department stores in Orange County, Calif., where she grew up.

It's no surprise that colour payoff and staying power are GXVE's credo, and you can bet that Gwen tested each one of the brand's products on stage. In addition to being vegan and cruelty-free, the makeup line also received a Clean + Planet Positive At Sephora stamp.

You've got to try the Anaheim Line Waterproof Lip Liner to go with the Xtra Sauce Lipstick, and when you're ready to remove it, make sure you use the Double Dippin' 2-in-1 Lip Color Remover & Hydrating Lip Mask.

Keys Soulcare founder Alicia Keys with her Melting Body Balm.

I've always admired Alicia Keys for promoting atural beauty. She even went makeup-free on red carpets for years to get her message across. And then, she partnered with a board-certified dermatologist to create a vegan, cruelty-free, fair-trade certified and Clean At Sephora brand to help you practice self-love.

Standouts include the Sacred Body Oil, which won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021, and the comforting Melting Body Balm with Macadamia Nut Oil.

For the face, I recommend the water-activated Be Luminous Skin Exfoliating Powder with Lactic Acid. On the days you need a little extra oomph, this foamy exfoliator takes care of dullness and leaves the skin looking radiant and refreshed.

