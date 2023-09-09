11 beauty products celebrities actually use and swear by: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & more

Being a celebrity certainly has its perks. Payroll aside, many A-listers have a team of dermatologists, makeup artists and hairdressers at their disposal to look camera-ready at all times. Besides a flattering photograph, this means they have access to a bank of beauty tools we normies could only dream of. Luckily, many of our favourite celebs are not in the business of gatekeeping and readily share their go-to beauty buys with the world. To see which beauty products have earned an A-list seal of approval, scroll below.

1. Jennifer Lopez's "magic" anti-aging serum

That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum (photos via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & Sephora)

If we're going to listen to anyone's anti-aging advice, it's going to be Jennifer Lopez. The 50-something pop star and co-founder of JLo Beauty credits That Jlo Glow Serum as her "fountain of youth" secret.

"It is the magic ingredient, the secret sauce, the fountain of youth, the vitamins for your face," Lopez wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "There's not a day; there's not a morning; there's not an evening; there's not a moment where I'm not putting this on."

2. Christie Brinkley's "necessary" anti-wrinkle tool

The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand (photos via Christie Brinkley/Instagram & SBLA Beauty).

While some celebrities stay notoriously tight-lipped about their anti-aging routines, at 69, Christie Brinkley's beauty book is wide open.

In the past, the supermodel has shared the oh-so-coveted secrets behind her ageless glow, crediting the first step of her beauty routine to SBLA Beauty's fan-favourite The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand — it's "necessary," she's said.

3. Rihanna's "go-to" body cream

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream (photos via Getty & Sephora)

In an interview with Allure, Rihanna called her Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream her body care "go-to."

"I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever, obviously," she told the magazine. "Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is my go-to."

4. Brooke Shields' daily eye cream

"The [Resurrection Radiance] eye cream is so rich; that’s what I use every morning." (Photos via True Botanicals)

When a beauty icon like actress and model Brooke Shields starts spilling her skincare secrets, you listen. With more than four decades of experience, Shields hasn't just garnered accolades and praise for her performances in The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby, but for her age-defying looks.

Her secret? According to an interview with Glamour, one of her go-to products comes from the vegan brand True Botanicals. “The [Resurrection Radiance] eye cream is so rich; that’s what I use every morning,” the 57-year-old supermodel told the magazine. "I warm it up first with my fingertips, and sometimes I'll take a tool I keep in the freezer and roll it around the eye area to help absorb the eye cream. The coolness of the tools, plus the cream really helps with the fine lines around my eyes."

5. Chrissy Teigen's moisturizing lip mask

Chrissy Teigen swears by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (photos via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram & Sephora)

In an Instagram video from earlier this year, Chrissy Teigen shared her "easy peasy" beauty routine with fans. Between high-end skincare products from brands like Shani Darden and iS CLINICAL, the mother-of-four showed some love for the cult-favourite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which she uses "every single morning."

6. Pamela Anderson's "really beautiful" concealer

Pamela Anderson uses this ILIA concealer (photos via Getty & Sephora)

In an "In The Bag" video for British Vogue, the "Baywatch" bombshell gave cameras a glimpse inside her Stella McCartney handbag and revealed her go-to concealer: Ilia's True Skin Serum Concealer.

"I love Ilia," the "Pamela, a love story" star told the camera. "[It's] really beautiful." Anderson also included the brand's highlighting powder as one of her in-the-bag essentials, telling British Vogue, "we didn't know about this in the '90s, but this is good."

7. Winnie Harlow's "luminous" sunscreen

Winnie Harlow swears by Cay Skin's Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45 (photos via Getty & Sephora).

That supermodel glow? It's easier to achieve than you think. Winnie Harlow told Yahoo Canada she "never leaves the house without" Cay Skin's Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45. "I apply it with or without makeup," she said. It gives an "effortless, luminous glow."

8. JVN's secret to shiny, healthy hair

JVN's Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops are a fan-favourite on Sephora (photos via Getty & Sephora)

If we're going to turn to anyone for self-care advice, it's going to be Jonathan Van Ness. The "Queer Eye" star and founder of JVN Hair is the person to watch on TikTok for uplifting "you got this" content. As for their beauty routine, JVN swears by their brand's Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops for shiny, healthy strands.

9. Hailey Bieber's "holy grail" skin serum

Hailey Bieber calls the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid her "go-to holy grail" (photos via Getty & Rhode Skin)

You really can't argue the fact that Hailey Bieber has fantastic skin. Like, have you ever had a pimple? Luckily, the model and Rhode Skin founder isn't shy to share her skincare secrets. In a Get Ready With Me YouTube video, Bieber credits Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid as her "holy grail" product.

The $44 gel serum is "my holy grail go-to for makeup prep," she tells the camera. It's "hydration packed" and "looks so stunning under my makeup."

10. Jennifer Garner's "plumping" moisturizer

Jennifer Garner calls the Neutrogena Hydro Boost her go-to "plumping" moisturizer (photos via Getty & Amazon)

If you ever wanted to know the secret behind Jennifer Garner's ageless glowing skin, you will want to keep reading. The 50-something actress told InStyle she uses Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer to "instantly" fill in her micro-wrinkles.

"It's just so satisfying, you instantly see the difference," she told the magazine." "I did it on my hands before starting to talk to you, and I couldn't even believe — I was like, well, damn. We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it's sitting on your body."

11. Drew Barrymore's "cult classic" AHA treatment

Drew Barrymore turns to this "cult classic" AHA lactic acid treatment (photos via Drew Barrymore/Instagram & Sephora)

Who doesn't love Drew Barrymore? The talk show host and eternal ray of sunshine took to Instagram in 2020 to share her "cult classic" skin care product, Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment.

"It's really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face," she tells the camera. "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.