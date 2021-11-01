These celebrities had the best Halloween costumes of 2021

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nobody celebrates Halloween quite like celebrities. Even though they spend their lives in front of the camera, dressing up and playing pretend, not even the biggest names in film and music can resist the opportunity to go all-out for Halloween.

We've scoured social media to see how our favourite celebrities celebrated the spookiest day of the year. From family costumes to unrecognizable prosthetics, the stars went above and beyond for Halloween 2021.

While some celebrities took inspiration from horror classics, others drew inspiration from their favourite icons and idols. From Ciara's homage to Selena to Hailey Bieber's tribute to Britney Spears, even some of the biggest names in Hollywood take inspiration from one another.

