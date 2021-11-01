BLACK FRIDAY:

Amazon Black Friday 2021: These are the best early deals you can already shop in Canada

Shopping early = less stress.

These celebrities had the best Halloween costumes of 2021

  • <p>Ciara's take on one of Latin superstar Selena Quintanilla's most memorable looks left fans wanting more. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)</p>
    1/18

    Ciara

    Ciara's take on one of Latin superstar Selena Quintanilla's most memorable looks left fans wanting more. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)

  • <p>Jenner looked out of this world as one of the female martians from the 1996 film "Mars Attacks!" (Image via Instagram/@KendallJenner)</p>
    2/18

    Kendall Jenner

    Jenner looked out of this world as one of the female martians from the 1996 film "Mars Attacks!" (Image via Instagram/@KendallJenner)

  • <p>Did The Weeknd's makeup artist make him an offer he couldn't refuse? The singer looked unrecognizable as Marlon Brando's infamous character, Don Corleone from "The Godfather." (Image via Instagram/@theWeeknd)</p>
    3/18

    The Weeknd

    Did The Weeknd's makeup artist make him an offer he couldn't refuse? The singer looked unrecognizable as Marlon Brando's infamous character, Don Corleone from "The Godfather." (Image via Instagram/@theWeeknd)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While some stars go sultry for Halloween, Swift was all about comfort in this plush squirrel costume. (Image via Instagram/@TaylorSwift)</p>
    4/18

    Taylor Swift

    While some stars go sultry for Halloween, Swift was all about comfort in this plush squirrel costume. (Image via Instagram/@TaylorSwift)

  • <p>Bieber celebrated Halloween by paying tribute to several of Britney Spears's iconic looks. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)</p>
    5/18

    Hailey Bieber

    Bieber celebrated Halloween by paying tribute to several of Britney Spears's iconic looks. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)

  • <p>In addition to Spears's "Hit Me Baby (One More Time) school girl uniform, Bieber donned a red latex catsuit similar to the singer's look in the "Oops!...I did it again" music video. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)</p>
    6/18

    Hailey Bieber

    In addition to Spears's "Hit Me Baby (One More Time) school girl uniform, Bieber donned a red latex catsuit similar to the singer's look in the "Oops!...I did it again" music video. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The singer shared another pop culture-inspired costume to Instagram for fans, this time dressing up as all three members of the girl group, TLC. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)</p>
    7/18

    Ciara

    The singer shared another pop culture-inspired costume to Instagram for fans, this time dressing up as all three members of the girl group, TLC. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)

  • <p>The newly-engaged duo channelled rock music's ill-fated couple, Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, for one of their Halloween costumes. (Image via Instagram/@KourtneyKardashian)</p>
    8/18

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

    The newly-engaged duo channelled rock music's ill-fated couple, Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, for one of their Halloween costumes. (Image via Instagram/@KourtneyKardashian)

  • <p>The Blink-182 drummer and reality star dressed up as characters from "True Romance," one of Barker's favourite films. The musician loved the movie so much he named his daughter, Alabama, after one of the films main characters. (Image via Instagram/KourtneyKardashian)</p>
    9/18

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

    The Blink-182 drummer and reality star dressed up as characters from "True Romance," one of Barker's favourite films. The musician loved the movie so much he named his daughter, Alabama, after one of the films main characters. (Image via Instagram/KourtneyKardashian)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The "Juice" singer showed off her "Baby Yoda" costume for fans on social media and those who live in a galaxy far, far away. (Image via Instagram/@Lizzo)</p>
    10/18

    Lizzo

    The "Juice" singer showed off her "Baby Yoda" costume for fans on social media and those who live in a galaxy far, far away. (Image via Instagram/@Lizzo)

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon had no objection to her friend dressing up as the loveable lawyer, Elle Woods, from "Legally Blonde." (Image via Instagram/@MindyKaling)</p>
    11/18

    Mindy Kaling

    Reese Witherspoon had no objection to her friend dressing up as the loveable lawyer, Elle Woods, from "Legally Blonde." (Image via Instagram/@MindyKaling)

  • <p>The comedian, who recently underwent a hysterectomy to help ease her endometriosis symptoms, poked fun at the procedure by dressed up as a Tampax tampon. (Image via Instagram/@AmySchumer)</p>
    12/18

    Amy Schumer

    The comedian, who recently underwent a hysterectomy to help ease her endometriosis symptoms, poked fun at the procedure by dressed up as a Tampax tampon. (Image via Instagram/@AmySchumer)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rexha recreated Anna Nicole Smith's 1994 wedding portrait to 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall II. (Image via Instagram/@Beberexha)</p>
    13/18

    Bebe Rexha

    Rexha recreated Anna Nicole Smith's 1994 wedding portrait to 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall II. (Image via Instagram/@Beberexha)

  • <p>Could a remake be in the works? Witherspoon gave her best Tippi Hedren impersonation as she celebrated Halloween dressed as the lead of the 1963 Hitchcock film, "The Birds." (Image via Instagram/@Reesewitherspoon)</p>
    14/18

    Reese Witherspoon

    Could a remake be in the works? Witherspoon gave her best Tippi Hedren impersonation as she celebrated Halloween dressed as the lead of the 1963 Hitchcock film, "The Birds." (Image via Instagram/@Reesewitherspoon)

  • <p>Hilton looked straight out of Magic Kingdom in her Cinderella costume. (Instagram/@ParisHilton)</p>
    15/18

    Paris Hilton

    Hilton looked straight out of Magic Kingdom in her Cinderella costume. (Instagram/@ParisHilton)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>There's no place like home...especially if you're on tour! Styles donned his best "Wizard of Oz" costume complete with ruby slippers, to celebrate Halloween while on tour. (Image via Instagram/@HarryStyles)</p>
    16/18

    Harry Styles

    There's no place like home...especially if you're on tour! Styles donned his best "Wizard of Oz" costume complete with ruby slippers, to celebrate Halloween while on tour. (Image via Instagram/@HarryStyles)

  • <p>Grande traded in her trademark ponytail for a blonde wig to create her "Little Shop of Horrors" costume! (Image via Instagram/@ArianaGrande)</p>
    17/18

    Ariana Grande

    Grande traded in her trademark ponytail for a blonde wig to create her "Little Shop of Horrors" costume! (Image via Instagram/@ArianaGrande)

  • <p>Grande wowed fans with her "Creature From The Black Lagoon" costume that showed off some impressive prosthetics and makeup. (Image via Instagram/ArianaGrande)</p>
    18/18

    Ariana Grande

    Grande wowed fans with her "Creature From The Black Lagoon" costume that showed off some impressive prosthetics and makeup. (Image via Instagram/ArianaGrande)

<p>Ciara's take on one of Latin superstar Selena Quintanilla's most memorable looks left fans wanting more. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)</p>
<p>Jenner looked out of this world as one of the female martians from the 1996 film "Mars Attacks!" (Image via Instagram/@KendallJenner)</p>
<p>Did The Weeknd's makeup artist make him an offer he couldn't refuse? The singer looked unrecognizable as Marlon Brando's infamous character, Don Corleone from "The Godfather." (Image via Instagram/@theWeeknd)</p>
<p>While some stars go sultry for Halloween, Swift was all about comfort in this plush squirrel costume. (Image via Instagram/@TaylorSwift)</p>
<p>Bieber celebrated Halloween by paying tribute to several of Britney Spears's iconic looks. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)</p>
<p>In addition to Spears's "Hit Me Baby (One More Time) school girl uniform, Bieber donned a red latex catsuit similar to the singer's look in the "Oops!...I did it again" music video. (Image via Instagram/@HaileyBieber)</p>
<p>The singer shared another pop culture-inspired costume to Instagram for fans, this time dressing up as all three members of the girl group, TLC. (Image via Instagram/@Ciara)</p>
<p>The newly-engaged duo channelled rock music's ill-fated couple, Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, for one of their Halloween costumes. (Image via Instagram/@KourtneyKardashian)</p>
<p>The Blink-182 drummer and reality star dressed up as characters from "True Romance," one of Barker's favourite films. The musician loved the movie so much he named his daughter, Alabama, after one of the films main characters. (Image via Instagram/KourtneyKardashian)</p>
<p>The "Juice" singer showed off her "Baby Yoda" costume for fans on social media and those who live in a galaxy far, far away. (Image via Instagram/@Lizzo)</p>
<p>Reese Witherspoon had no objection to her friend dressing up as the loveable lawyer, Elle Woods, from "Legally Blonde." (Image via Instagram/@MindyKaling)</p>
<p>The comedian, who recently underwent a hysterectomy to help ease her endometriosis symptoms, poked fun at the procedure by dressed up as a Tampax tampon. (Image via Instagram/@AmySchumer)</p>
<p>Rexha recreated Anna Nicole Smith's 1994 wedding portrait to 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall II. (Image via Instagram/@Beberexha)</p>
<p>Could a remake be in the works? Witherspoon gave her best Tippi Hedren impersonation as she celebrated Halloween dressed as the lead of the 1963 Hitchcock film, "The Birds." (Image via Instagram/@Reesewitherspoon)</p>
<p>Hilton looked straight out of Magic Kingdom in her Cinderella costume. (Instagram/@ParisHilton)</p>
<p>There's no place like home...especially if you're on tour! Styles donned his best "Wizard of Oz" costume complete with ruby slippers, to celebrate Halloween while on tour. (Image via Instagram/@HarryStyles)</p>
<p>Grande traded in her trademark ponytail for a blonde wig to create her "Little Shop of Horrors" costume! (Image via Instagram/@ArianaGrande)</p>
<p>Grande wowed fans with her "Creature From The Black Lagoon" costume that showed off some impressive prosthetics and makeup. (Image via Instagram/ArianaGrande)</p>
Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Editor

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nobody celebrates Halloween quite like celebrities. Even though they spend their lives in front of the camera, dressing up and playing pretend, not even the biggest names in film and music can resist the opportunity to go all-out for Halloween. 

We've scoured social media to see how our favourite celebrities celebrated the spookiest day of the year. From family costumes to unrecognizable prosthetics, the stars went above and beyond for Halloween 2021. 

While some celebrities took inspiration from horror classics, others drew inspiration from their favourite icons and idols. From Ciara's homage to Selena to Hailey Bieber's tribute to Britney Spears, even some of the biggest names in Hollywood take inspiration from one another. 

Scroll through the gallery to see some of the best celebrity costumes of 2021 that you might have missed! 

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories