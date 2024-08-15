Celebrity Race Across the World viewers react as Jeff Brazier 'storms off' after emotional talk with son Freddy

The second series of Celebrity Race Across the World premiered on Wednesday night – and viewers have already chosen their winners after an emotional moment between TV presenter Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy.

For those unfamiliar with the series, four famous faces take on the adventure of a lifetime as they embark on an epic 12,500km race from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes. With no smartphones or bank cards to help them, the celebs must use their initiative to help them get to the finish line, armed with just a map and a limited budget.

One of the pairings taking part in this year's competition is Jeff and his 19-year-old son Freddy, who are already a big hit with viewers after sharing a "heart-melting" conversation, which saw Jeff "storm off" from his son.

Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy had a conversation about their budget in the first episode (BBC)

During a quick pitstop, the duo sat down to discuss their budget, with the 45-year-old revealing that they still had over half of the remaining cash they needed for the first leg of the journey.

Freddy then joked that they should use their spare cash to treat themselves to a big bucket of ice cream, to which Jeff said: "You can just say if you really want something. It's our money, it's not my money. You don't need to do stuff on the quiet.

"It only makes life easier for us as a family if we're just open and honest with each other," said Jeff, who is also a doting dad to actor Bobby, 21.

The duo shared an emotional moment towards the end of the episode (BBC)

In response, Freddy said: "I don't think we're even open as a family though. I stayed quiet because I feel like that's what everyone else does."

Jeff, who appeared to be slightly offended by his son's comment, asked: "Are you joking? Freddy don't be unfair. What have I done for the last seven or eight years?"

Freddy answered: "Talking," to which his dad replied: "Don't say that I don't. Take responsibility, that's part of this."

Jeff then got up from the table and walked away.

The pair are a big hit among viewers (Studio Lambert/Hans Georg/BBC)

Reflecting on the conversation, Freddy said to the cameras: "Part of me came on this race to open up with my dad and already he's storming off. That's not good. He might not like what I say, I'm just trying to talk to him really but it's hard."

After the pair got back on the bus, Freddy apologised to his dad. "Sorry if I upset you earlier. I don't think I really thought about it.

"It clearly upset you and that's not my aim," added the teen, prompting his dad to pull him in for a hug.

Viewers were touched by the sweet moment and praised the father-son duo on social media. One person penned: "Jeff and Freddy are already melting my heart," while another applauded Freddy for apologising to his dad: "Jeff & Freddy: Just like with Bobby on Strictly - I feel I'm going to love Freddy in the exact same way. The way Freddy apologised to Jeff after their little tiff. Jeff is the best dad to his kids. He's raised them well."

Jeff is also a dad to 21-year-old Bobby (David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA)

A third fan remarked: "Jeff and Freddie for the win...they're so lovely," while another predicted a tear-jerking journey for the pair: "I have a feeling there's going to be lots of tears between Jeff and Freddy in the next few weeks."

This isn't the first time Jeff has been vocal about the importance of being honest and open. The TV star, who shares his two sons with late TV star Jade Goody, told HELLO! in 2016 that by letting his kids know he's there for them, they'll come to him eventually. "We need to make sure we don't wade in with judgement and opinions," he explained. "You'll very often get that moment when the floodgates open and all of a sudden they'll tell you everything. You're there to catch them when they fall."

Celebrity Race Across the World is available on BBC iPlayer.