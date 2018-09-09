1 / 5

Yesterday, Serena Williams competed in the U.S. Open Women’s Final against Naomi Osaka. The long-time tennis all-star lost after receiving a cheating penalty and let the umpire know exactly what she thought of his calls. Today, celebrities are showing support for Serena on social media following her loss.

How Celebs Are Supporting Serena Williams After Her 2018 U.S. Open Loss

"When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and penalized for it. When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken.'"

From Marie Claire