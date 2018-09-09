How Celebs Are Supporting Serena Williams After Her 2018 U.S. Open Loss
"When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and penalized for it. When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken.'"
Yesterday, Serena Williams competed in the U.S. Open Women’s Final against Naomi Osaka. The long-time tennis all-star lost after receiving a cheating penalty and let the umpire know exactly what she thought of his calls. Today, celebrities are showing support for Serena on social media following her loss.
"When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and penalized for it. When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken.'"