Ceramic goat made by King Charles as a student up for auction

The goat passed from a Cambridge University cook to her nephew in 1969 - Hansons/SWNS

A ceramic goat believed to have been made by the King while he was at university has emerged for sale in the UK after its Canadian owner flew the item over personally.

The small animal figure, painted with pink and yellow stripes, was said to have been gifted by the King to Helen Patten, a cook at Cambridge University, while he was a student there.

It was later passed down to her nephew Raymond Patten, now a retired carpenter in British Columbia, on his 21st birthday in 1969.

Mr Patten, 76, has now put the sentimental item up for sale at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire because of its “historical significance”. It is expected to sell for up to £10,000.

The pensioner, who flew to the UK personally to deliver the unique item to Hansons, said that he had “treasured” the goat all his life and that his late aunt had been “honoured to serve members of the royal family”.

Speaking ahead of the sale, he said: “My Aunt Nellie, Helen Patten, gave me the goat on my 21st birthday on June 22, 1969. She told me Prince Charles had made it.

Mr Hanson, the auctioneer, displaying the goat made by The King - Hansons/SWNS

“She was proud of the fact he attended Cambridge University in the late 1960s when she worked as a cook for the president of Queen’s College.

“I believe she knew the future king on a personal basis. I have treasured the goat all my life.”

The then Prince Charles studied archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College from 1967 to 1970, changing his course to history part way through and leaving with a 2:2 degree.

Mr Patten added: “My aunt, who passed away at the age of 87 in 1993 in Cheshire, used to live at 37 Norfolk Terrace, Cambridge.

“She was my grandfather’s sister and never married. She was honoured to serve members of the royal family. She cooked a meal for the Queen Mother.”

Experts at Hansons Auctioneers have estimated the goat could fetch a high price because it is so unique.

Charles Hanson, owner of the British auction house, said that it was not the first time the monarch’s artwork has been sold by Hansons. Last year, they auctioned a childhood drawing by a young King Charles of his parents for nearly £60,000.

Mr Hanson said: “We’ve been privileged to auction other early artworks by King Charles and the interest is always phenomenal.

King Charles meeting a regimental goat at Cardiff Castle - Tim Graham/Getty

“King Charles has demonstrated a passion for art throughout his life but is mainly known for his paintings.

“The discovery of this ceramics piece demonstrates another side to his talent. As far as we are aware it is the only example of pottery made by King Charles in existence.

“It represents his early passion and artistic flare working in ceramics in the late 1960s… We’re thrilled to have made this royal find.”

He explained that Mr Patten had initially got in touch by email, adding: “Such is the goat’s importance, Raymond flew to the UK to deliver it to us in person.”

“The ceramic highland goat with its yellow horns and yellow, pink and brown stripes is beautifully enamelled and modelled… It captures the relaxed vibrancy and charm of the late 1960s/early 1970s.”

He added: “We expect it to command a sum of between £5,000 and £10,000 at auction. Raymond has decided to part with it now due to its historical significance.

“He is in his retirement years and would like to find it a new home where it will be treasured for decades to come.”