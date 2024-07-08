So, is a certain character dead after recent House of the Dragon episode?

Contains major spoilers

Um, is everyone ok? Because the most recent House of the Dragon episode 'A Dance of Dragons' has knocked us sideways. Criston Cole was on yet another power trip, Alicent gave her son the talking to she should have done years ago, oh and of course there was that epic dragon battle that saw Aegon, Aemond and Rhaenys take to the skies, and shockingly saw Rhaenys die. Sorry, but I'm still not over it.

However, the one question we still have on our minds (apart from what the hell just went down) is is Aegon actually still alive? While we'd like to think that fall from Sunfyre would have taken him out once and for all, and therefore give Rhaenyra her rightful place on the Iron Throne, we've got a sneaky feeling this isn't the last we've seen of him.

Here's what we know so far about Aegon's fate.

Is Aegon dead following A Dance of Dragons?

The epic battle of episode four saw Aegon disrupt his brother Aemond and Criston Cole's plan to successful gain Rook's Rest.

During the tense battle Meleys attacked Sunfyre and Aegon, but it was the call of 'dracarys' from Aemond to Vhagar that saw the pair taken out and fly away. The episode ended with Criston and Aemond approaching the scene of Sunfyre and Aegon and seeing whether they survived. However, the episode ends there on a cliffhanger with no confirmation on Aegon's fate.

But for all Aegon fans you'll be pleased to know if the series follows the storyline set out in the books the TV show is based on by George R.R. Martin, then Aegon does indeed survive.

In Fire & Blood, Aegon survives the battle, but has severe burns and broken bones, and Sunfyre is so badly destroyed she's unable to be moved back to King's Landing. Aegon is taken back to King's Landing and because he is so unwell, Aemond essentially takes over ruling duties for the time being. However, while this is what happens in the book, this is not to say the HBO show will follow the storyline exactly.

Sky - HBO

How does Aegon die?

Now that you know Aegon (likely) survives the 'Dance of Dragons' episode, you may be thinking, so when does he exactly die? Well we've got some sad news for Rhaenyra fans, it's going to be a long time. Read on for exactly how and when Aegon dies.

Warning spoilers ahead: After killing his half-sister Rhaenyra at Rosby, with the help of Sunfyre, Aegon continued on to be king but not for long. At Rosby Aegon's men took Rhanenyra's son Aegon III back to King's Landing as a hostage in order to stop any other threats.

Shortly after Rhaenyra's death, her supporters marched on King's Landing, and so Aegon had Aegon III's ear cut off as a warning that if he died, so would Rhaenyra's son and bloodline.

However, he never got to see the result of his warning as shortly after he was mysteriously poisoned with his glass of wine. It was never confirmed who poisoned him.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on NOW

You Might Also Like