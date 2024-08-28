Channing Tatum bought new T-shirts for a year to avoid laundry
The Magic Mike actor admitted he hates washing clothes "more than I can possibly say" and once spent a full year buying new clothing simply to dodge doing his laundry. "I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say," Channing, 44, told GQ, adding he could recall "one year that I call the year of the fresh white tee, and I don't think I did laundry all year that year and I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought"