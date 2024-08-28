Channing Tatum bought new T-shirts for a year to avoid laundry

Reuters

Nvidia's post-bell earnings update on Wednesday is keeping stock markets everywhere in a holding pattern, while U.S. Treasury markets appear to be absorbing the latest torrent of debt sales quite comfortably. The wait for the world's most dominant artificial intelligence chipmaker's earnings has sucked all the oxygen out of the early part of the week, so large now is the influence of the $3.1 trillion-valued firm on wider stock indexes. Equity options traders are expecting Nvidia's report to spark a more than $300 billion swing in its shares over the day ahead.