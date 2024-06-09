Charity providing dementia pack to help carers

Dementia carers in Jersey are to benefit from a free support pack to help them.

The charity Dementia Jersey said it contained curated information and advice for people with the syndrome and those supporting them.

Resources in the pack included information on the dementia pathway, the sunflower lanyard scheme for hidden disabilities, and the 'Aid to Locate' booklet.

Wendy Munn, the charity's lead Dementia Advisor, said the pack offered "practical tools and information."

She said: "Receiving a diagnosis of dementia can be overwhelming, so we know that good, accessible information can be a lifeline.

"We designed our Carers Pack with family carers in mind, and it contains useful information about many of the things we often get asked."

Other resources included are a memory assessment leaflet, This is 'Me', long term care scheme and the lasting power of attorney.

The charity said the 'Aid to Locate' booklet helped care workers, family members, the police and partner agencies if a vulnerable person is reported missing.

The 'This is Me' booklet allows the person affected to provide personal details of likes and dislikes to ensure care is "tailored to the individual's needs and preferences".

