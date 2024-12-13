Charli XCX working on 'secret' beauty project

Charli XCX is working on a "secret" beauty project.

The 32-year-old singer has used make-up artist Kally Kennedy for over a decade and the cosmetics expert has teased that she and the "quintessential hot girl" have been working on a mystery venture behind-the-scenes.

Kali told PopSugar: "Charli and I go way back, like 10 years. We worked on something random when we were both new in the creative world. I loved her energy then, and I love her energy now.

"She's always been a cool girl with a zero-f**** attitude. When brat was being conceptualised, her stylist asked for me a few times, Charli and I started talking more, and the rest was history.

"Charli loves a sexy, smoldering, almost raunchy, worn-in type of beat. She is truly a quintessential hot girl.

"We also did a secret project that's not out yet while we were up in Canada."

Kali worked on Charli and Troye Sivan's 'Sweat' tour - which featured DJ Shygirl as the opening act - this year and had to work hard to ensure they not only looked good at the start of the performance, but by the end of the show too.

She said: "It was my first time doing something like that, and it was so fun. Charli, Troye, and Shy are the most iconic line-up ever.

"The word Sweat was no joke — the inspiration behind the looks was that once they sweat off [the make-up], they would still hold up, almost looking sexier. Lots of lip stains and waterproof eyeliner."

But the 'Talk Talk' singer didn't take too long to get ready each night.

Kali said: "It would usually take me an hour or so to glam her. Matt Benns did the hair, and we would give each other a bit of still time for an intricate graphic line happening on my end or an intricate part line on his end. It's a delicate dance, but he was such a gem to work with."