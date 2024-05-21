New Charlotte barbecue food truck brings Tex-Mex flavors into its brisket, barbacoa

A new food truck has rolled into town, bringing a unique twist to Charlotte’s barbecue scene. Union Barbecue, owned by Charlotte native Holden Sasser, has quickly become a hotspot for barbecue enthusiasts looking for something a little different.

After a successful stint with pop-up events in San Francisco, where he worked by day in the food technology industry and spent nights and weekends smoking barbecue, Sasser decided to bring his culinary venture back to his roots in the Carolinas. With a family deeply entrenched in the food industry — his father owns Burke Hospitality Group, which includes Harper’s and Mimosa Grill — Sasser’s return marks a continuation of a lifelong passion for food.

“I grew up in the food industry, working for my dad by age 15 washing dishes and doing prep work in the kitchen,” Sasser said. “When I was in San Francisco, I always found more satisfaction doing weekend cooks at home, smoking meats like my uncle and dad taught me growing up.”

Union Barbecue owner Holden Sasser.

Union Barbecue offers a fresh take on traditional barbecue, infusing Tex-Mex flavors with authentic ingredients that reflect the true tastes found across the border. The name reflects a union of flavors, a type of “new-school barbecue,” said Sasser, who teamed up with chef Chase Young for the venture.

“We have some family recipes, including my grandmother’s homemade pickles, and we created a lot from scratch after studying historical barbecue recipes and taking inspiration from people in Texas,” Sasser said. “It’s really a great mix, and customers seem to be really happy with it.”

The food truck’s menu rotates each weekend to keep the options fresh, but one thing you’ll always find on the menu is its signature Texas-style brisket, meticulously smoked for 12-14 hours and then rested for another 12 hours to soak in all the juices. This popular item sells out each weekend.

USDA prime beef brisket with creamy guac and adobo barbecue sauce from Union Barbecue.

Other menu highlights include beef cheek barbacoa, smoked for six hours and then cooked down for an additional five to six hours, resulting in fall-apart tender meat that’s perfect for sandwiches or trays with various toppings. The truck also offers sliced turkey, pulled chicken and a couple styles of pulled pork, including a carnitas-style braise and a traditional shoulder with a salt and pepper rub.

Beef cheek barbacoa with salsa taquera, onion, cilantro and lime.

Vegetarians aren’t left out either, as the smoky sweet potato, an open-faced dish topped with smoked crema, pepitas, sunflower seeds and Tajin, offers a flavorful option. And those with a sweet tooth will love the Big Deborah, a homemade nod to the Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie.

“I would follow this truck every day just for this cookie,” one person told Charlotte foodie Asha Ellison of @Ashaeatsworld.

Union Barbecue’s Big Deborah oatmeal cream pie.

Looking ahead, Union Barbecue hopes to expand its service beyond weekends, aiming to meet growing demand and possibly increase its space and team. The team is overwhelmed by such positive welcome from the community.

Vlogger Mirneezy of @Carolinalivin raved about Union’s carnitas: “A BBQ food truck in North Carolina is the last place I would’ve expected to find the finest carnitas in the state! Union Barbecue is responsible for this glorious, Mexican-style shredded pork topped with luscious Rajas con Crema (poblano peppers in cream) — a literal match made in heaven!”

Food blogger Olivia Schmidt, who along with Anna Schoeck runs the Hungry Girls Club on Instagram, praised the food truck’s quality and Sasser’s hands-on approach.

“Our experience at Union was amazing,” Schmidt told CharlotteFive. “The quality and creativity in the recipes are truly outstanding, especially for a food truck. (Sasser’s) creative blend of barbecue paired with Mexican flavors is different and much needed in the Charlotte food scene.”

The Union Barbecue food truck visits breweries around Charlotte.

Where can I find Union Barbecue?

The food truck will be at the following locations in the coming weeks:

May 25, 1 p.m.: Middle James Brewing (Waxhaw)

June 1, 1 p.m.: NoDa Brewing 5K

June 2, 1 p.m.: Chamber at Wooden Robot

June 7, 6 p.m.: Petty Thieves

June 8, 1 p.m.: Vaulted Oak

June 15, 1 p.m.: Hi-Wire

Location: Varies

Menu

Cuisine: Barbecue, Tex-Mex

Instagram: @union.barbecue