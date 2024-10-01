Charlotte Casiraghi champions pyjama sets at Chanel's SS25 show

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Jacopo Raule)

Considering that Paris is the last leg of fashion month, we don’t blame exhausted showgoers for prioritising comfort.

Monégasque socialite Charlotte Casiraghi was among Chanel’s VIP guest list for the house’s spring-summer 2025 runway show, alongside Margaret Qualley, Riley Keough and Greta Gerwig.

For the high-octane affair, the 38-year-old embraced the notion that comfort is key, slipping into a navy and white pinstripe set. The co-ord consisted of a long-sleeved shirt with a pop collar and button-down detailing, paired with some matching shorts.

Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Chanel SS25 show in pinstripes (Getty)

The equestrian completed the low-key, Parisian-coded attire by slipping into some black Chanel heels that resembled classic dance shoes. She wore her brunette hair down loose and opted for a barely-there beauty blend, allowing all eyes to fall on her envy-inducing set which is primed for coffee mornings out and cosy nights in.

Charlotte’s relationship with Chanel continues to blossom. In December 2020, she became the brand ambassador of the brand, later fronting Chanel's spring/summer 2021 campaign.

The socialite rode her a horse on the runway during Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show (Getty)

Her most viral style moment came a year later in 2022. The multi-hyphenate made quite the entrance as she rode a horse down the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week for Chanel's haute couture spring/summer 2022 show.

She wore a black tweed jacket as she trotted down the catwalk, championing Chanel’s signature sartorial codes with the look. US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, rapper Pharrell Williams and actress Margot Robbie were among the guests at the show at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Charlotte’s relationship with the brand also honours the connection between Chanel and Monaco royalty, particularly Grace Kelly, her grandmother.

While the iconic actress was more closely associated with designers like Dior and Hermès (notably the Hermès Kelly bag), her occasional use of Chanel garments reinforced her image as a fashion icon of her era. It appears that Charlotte is following, or rather trotting, in her footsteps.