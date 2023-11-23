I tried 8 Charlotte Tilbury products all on sale for Black Friday — here's my honest review

Some of these Charlotte Tilbury bestsellers are my go-to products for an everyday look, and they're now on sale for Black Friday. (Karla Renic for Yahoo)

As the holiday season approaches, makeup lovers have been eagerly anticipating Black Friday — and Charlotte Tilbury's sales have already started.

From Nov. 23-27, you can get 20% off all orders with code MAGIC20; 25% off orders over $130 with the code MAGIC25 and 30% off orders over $180 with the code MAGIC30.

In this review:

🛒 Cart total: $354 with code MAGIC30 (originally $506)

From iconic bestsellers to exciting new releases, I tried on eight Charlotte Tilbury products in a complete, simple daytime look. Read on for my honest opinion.

💵 Price: $100 (originally $125)

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

As someone with really dry, thirsty skin (especially in the winter months), I am honestly obsessed with the new Charlotte's Magic Water Cream. It drenches your skin and absorbs immediately, leaving a dewy, plump complexion. My skin is really sensitive and any using new product means a risk of breaking out. But after using this moisturizer daily for a month now, I've had no issues and have even noticed an overall improvement in my skin. It also does a great job at blurring out pores and redness.

The Magic Water Cream is the first thing I put on my face every morning.

As a base for makeup, it works wonders. But note: it's water-based, so it's best paired with water-based makeup. A silicone-based foundation can (and likely will) separate if layered over this cream in my experience.

At $125, Charlotte's Magic Water Cream is more expensive than your average moisturizer, but it's worth every penny. And, from Nov. 23-27, you can get it for 20% off all orders with code MAGIC20.

💵 Price: $50 (originally $62)

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

Next up, the tried-and-true Hollywood Flawless Filter primer. Dewy, smooth and a daily go-to, this primer is an essential in my daily routine.

This the perfect makeup base for a day-to-day touches like concealer and blush — serving more as a highlighter — or primer for a full glam on a night out. It's sheer, but pigmented enough to blur blemishes and get that poreless look.

Downsides: Something to keep in mind is this product doesn't work for everyone, despite the impressive 4.6-star rating. One shopper said in a review the product is "tacky feeling" and "feels heavy" on their skin. Another added: "As much as I love CT, this product just didn't work for me... it would transfer off onto anything, and it creased in every movement line on my face."

💵 Price: $31 (originally $39)

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5 stars

A new staple in my under-eye routine is the Magic Vanish color corrector. This little product made me wonder why I ever settled for regular concealer. It's light, it doesn't crease and simply put: it gets the job done.

Magic Vanish brightens the under-eyes without looking cakey.

At $39, the product is surprisingly small, but a tiny amount goes a long way with this one. I'll admit, I don't have a terrible eyebag problem most days, but even on the worst ones, this helps.

Downsides: The colour corrector has 4.4 stars, but some shoppers pointed out it didn't work on their skin. One said "only a tiny amount" is needed and "as a corrector it does do the job, but the downside is the creasing." Another wrote: "The product is good but if I had I known how much I was paying for... I probably would have picked something else."

💵 Price: $42 (originally $53)

⭐ My rating: 4/5 stars

I tried the Matte Beauty Blush Wand recently for the first time and loved the Pillow Talk Pink Pop colour. I've been putting it off due to its description as "matte," however, when applied over the Hollywood Flawless Filter, I find the finish ideal — dewy, but not shiny.

It's not the most intensely pigmented blush I've tried, but gives you the perfect subtle flush.

I blended out the blush with a large face brush.

Is it worth it? Well, at $53 (now $42) that depends on your budgeting mood. For those ready to splurge and treat themselves, absolutely go for it. It's luxurious, and doesn't fade throughout the day. But if you're a bit more budget-conscious, you might want to weigh the pros and cons.

Downsides: The blush wand has 4.6 stars, but some shoppers pointed out the Pink Pop shade is "more of a salmon pink," while another said it "looked patchy" and "dry" on their cheeks.

💵 Price: $76 (originally $95)

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

The Beautyverse Palette is my newest ride-or-die. With four neutral(-ish) shades and five stunning shimmery ones, it's the only palette I reach for nowadays, whether I'm going for a chill daytime look or gearing up for a night out. I'm so impressed with the pigmentation, especially with the glitter — a little goes a long way.

Even though it's at a higher price point at $95, this palette is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast or beginner. And, you can now snag it at 20 per cent off from Nov. 23-37.

💵 Price: $29 (originally $36)

⭐ My rating: 4/5 stars

I tried Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara for the first time, and I love the shape of the wand — it separates the lashes for the perfect wispy look.

I used three coats of the Push Up mascara.

I must say, I tend to go for a more dramatic lash look (darker, thicker) than this mascara provides in just one swipe. I needed at least three coats. However, it's the perfect daytime or natural-looking mascara and definitely buildable. Most importantly: it doesn't weigh the lashes down.

Downsides: The mascara garnered 4.2 stars from shoppers, one of which says it "does not give the length and volume" they "normally achieve." Another added "it takes enormous skill and patience to comb this mascara on."

💵 Price: $25 (originally $32)

⭐ My rating: 4/5 stars

I really wanted to give the Pillow Talk Lip Luster 5/5 stars because it is a great lip gloss. The texture is almost perfect — thick, smooth. It has a beautiful shine and it holds for a fairly long time. It's quite pigmented, unlike a sheer gloss I'm used to.

I tried the Lip Luster in Charlotte's signature colour Pillow Talk.

On its own, I felt the colour washed me out a bit — it needs a lip liner, which is available with the Pillow Talk Lip Kit. The gloss comes in 10 other shades too, now available for just $26 with code MAGIC20.

Downsides: While this bestseller got 4.3 stars, several shoppers said they were surprised to see "how small it is." Another added it gave them "more of a lipstick coverage than lip gloss."

💵 Price: $51 (originally $64)

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

If you're into a dewy finish that lasts all night, look no further. I'm really impressed with the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. A few spritzes and my makeup was locked in all day with no creasing. It doesn't feel sticky and the bottle itself is comfortable to use.

This is my go-to setting spray.

The setting spray now comes in a limited edition 200ml bottle promising to hold up to 16 hours.

Downsides: Shoppers have rated this setting spray an impressive 4.7 stars. However, one shopper warned it may not be best for those with oily skin, adding "my foundation looked patchy and had slid around my face." Another person said it left them "with dry texture spots."

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday sale is on until Nov. 27.

In addition to discounts up to 30 per cent off, the luxury makeup retailer is offering Buy One Get One Free deals on some of their bestsellers. Scroll below to shop more sales.

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Duo $125 $250 Save $125 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's 3 Steps To Beautiful Lips $76 $108 Save $32 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Your Most Beautiful Ever Skin Kit $168 $240 Save $72 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Bigger Brighter Eye Tricks Set $104 $149 Save $45 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Mini Cleanse Glow Trio $53 $75 Save $22 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.