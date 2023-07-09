This 'magic' Charlotte Tilbury colour corrector made me throw out my concealer

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I always get compliments on my “fresh” makeup — and I have this pint-sized colour corrector to thank.

I always get compliments on my “fresh” makeup – and I have this Charlotte Tilbury colour corrector to thank (Photo via Brittany Johnson)

Read on for my full review of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector.

A great concealer often becomes an absolute staple once you’ve said sayonara to your early 20s. Whether it’s due to lack of hydration (I carry my water bottle around with me like it’s an extra appendage) lack of sleep, little ones or even environmental factors, splotchy skin and dark under eyes are all too common — and not at all welcome.

With Sephora reviews claiming the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector “disappears on the skin” and “my eyes have never looked brighter or more awake” I knew I had to try it on my own dark under eyes. Any product that can make me look fresh faced and more awake with less product s a winner in my book.

The rundown

🛍️Product reviewed: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector

💵 Price: $39

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

⭐ Sephora shopper rating: 3.9-star rating, 90,900 loves

🛍️ Reasons to buy: This full coverage colour corrector has a cream formulation and matte finish and clinical results showed “100 per cent agreed dark circles appeared visibly neutralized"

✋ Reasons to avoid: Reviewers said “it only took a little bit to brighten the whole eye area” and some critics said the product had a “sticky” feeling

Sephora Magic Vanish Colour Corrector A buttery, lightweight, full-coverage colour corrector that conceals pigmentation and brightens the appearance of the under-eye area $39 at Sephora

What does the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Corrector do?

The buttery and lightweight formula neutralizes and colour corrects the appearance of discolouration on the skin. Perfect for the under eye area as it contains light reflecting Mica, to enhance skin's luminosity, as well as flavanoids, to aid in reducing puffiness.

The pint-sized color corrector that packs a punch

How do you use it?

Pat a light layer of colour corrector over the discoloured or pigmented area.

The product is buildable as well, since you do have the option of using it under a skin tint, foundation or concealer.

For me, I tried using it everywhere I would typically use a concealer. Under my eyes, around my nose — and on a red spot on my chin.

Before trying the color corrector. No makeup.

What others are saying

This product has a 3.9-star rating from Sephora shoppers, and has racked up more than 90,000 "loves."

“I'm blown away by how well this works. I have extremely fair skin and very dark under-eye circles. Most concealers do little to nothing to help them. Plus, I'm 43...I do not need a bunch of concealer settling into my crows feet.” raved one Sephora reviewer. “It quite literally 'wipes the dark circles away.'"

Eye on the left has Magic Vanish Color Corrector on the underage area. Eye on the right has no color corrector or makeup.

“Definitely the best under eye colour-correction I’ve ever tried, I could literally just use this and skip concealer.” shared another. “Very impressed. Nice texture, easy to blend, also a little goes a long way.”

“Amazing product! I needed something to cover a bruise from botox injections and it was the only thing that worked.” echoed another reviewer. “I ended up trying it for under my eyes and it really is like magic!”

Both under eye areas, around the nose, and on a red chin spot covered with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector

However. as the product is a colour corrector and only a small amount is needed, some have said they feel it can be a bit on the drying side.

“The texture is a bit dry for under the eye, so I make sure I moisturize that area first," cautioned one shopper.

Sephora Magic Vanish Colour Corrector A buttery, lightweight, full-coverage colour corrector that conceals pigmentation and brightens the appearance of the under-eye area $39 at Sephora

Why I give it five stars

I have been a long time fan of Charlotte Tilbury brand since my first encounter with their Flawless Filter and the lit-from-within glow it provides. But as a savvy makeup shopper, I know that not every product from a line is going to knock it out of the park – and, price point is important.

The packaging is small and the price point is high, so at first, I didn't have much hope. But with the teeny tiny amount needed to cancel out redness and dark under eyes, I was actually left in awe.

Thanks to the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector I can fake a good night sleep or cover allergy season redness or an unsightly spot with the greatest of ease. A few light pats camouflages and conceals better than any of the other top of the line concealers I’ve been wielding in my arsenal. I also love that as the packaging is small and sleek, I can toss it in almost any bag or pocket, and it has downsized my day-to-day makeup bag by a mile.

As I love a “less is more” approach to my makeup routine, I have been singing this camouflage product's praises for months. So much so that I have turned a number of my busy girlfriends and mom friends into Magic Vanish believers. This product has been a definite automatic repurchase and it keeps me continually coming back for more.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.