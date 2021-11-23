Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale: Save 20% on this 'flawless' foundation set and more holiday beauty

The Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets set is just one of the many Black Friday deals you won't want to miss from Charlotte Tilbury.

The holidays are the perfect time to experiment with your hair and makeup looks, as well as switching out your go-to products for some more fun and festive choices.

Charlotte Tilbury is making it easy to restock your collection of party-worthy makeup, thanks to the brand's pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals. Leading up to Black Friday you'll find deals of up to 30 per cent off holiday beauty, along with special gifts with purchase when you spend over $145.

Right now, one of the standout deals of the sale includes 20 per cent off the top-rated Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets set. The set includes the essential products you need as the base to any beauty look, and is a shopper-favourite.

This foundation duo includes the bestselling Airbrush Flawless Foundation, which provides weightless coverage and a soft matte finish, and the Airbrush Flawless Finish powder that delivers a pore-blurring and skin-perfecting finish.

To create an effortlessly glamorous base, apply Airbrush Flawless Foundation by blending outwards from the centre of your face for a flawless, airbrushed finish. A little goes a long way, so you're sure to get plenty of use out of this foundation.

Finish your look with a dusting of Airbrush Flawless Finish to the t-zone and anywhere else you'd like to minimize the appearance of shine for a flawless, poreless looking complexion.

What shoppers are saying

With a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,400 customer reviews, the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets set is a great addition to your beauty stash.

Whether you're a die-hard Charlotte Tilbury fan or are just looking to branch out into the brand's complexion products, this set is a great way to test out two beloved products.

"This is my new go to foundation, I wear it everyday and night, it lasts so well, I'm very impressed. The powder is another one of my new faves," reads one review. "I’ve never used powder before as I’m petrified of getting that dusty face look. This powder is light and somehow melts into the skin rather than sitting on top and gives me a a fresh face look which I love."

"This is the best combo! I [use] tinted moisturizer for day to day, but this product is not heavy at all and I’d happily wear it all day, as it feels so light. Combined with the setting powder, it lasts all day," raved another reviewer.

The one downside to this duo is that it may not be the best choice for those with dry skin. Some reviewers have noted that the finish "settled" into fine lines and dry patches.

"I can only wear this foundation if I mix it with a drop of my face oil and apply with a damp beauty blender," recommended one reviewer.

Verdict

At its current sale price of $88, this complexion set is a great way to try out some new products without breaking the bank. You'll want to take note of shopper reviews who found the foundation to not provide enough hydration, especially if you have dry skin.

If you are looking for a matte foundation that provides an airbrush-like finish, then this is one deal that you won't want to miss. You can also shop more beauty deals below!

