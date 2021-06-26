SHOP IT:

Wedding day makeup: We asked an expert what to do (and what to avoid)

Marriska Fernandes
·5 min read

Charlotte Tilbury&#39;s new Look of Love Collection is just in time for wedding season. Images via Charlotte Tilbury.
Charlotte Tilbury's new Look of Love Collection is just in time for wedding season. Images via Charlotte Tilbury.



Love it or hate it, wedding season has officially arrived. Just in time to celebrate, Charlotte Tilbury recently launched the new Look of Love Collection, which includes a range of products in universally-flattering neutral shades. According to the brand, the Look of Love is all about amplifying your natural beauty with soft taupe nudes, rosebud pinks and sculpting, velvet brown shades for the eyes, lips and cheeks. 

Yahoo Canada spoke to Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, a makeup artist, model and spokesperson for the brand (as well as Charlotte's niece!), for her best advice, tips and tricks for bridal makeup. 

What’s the biggest makeup advice you have for brides?

"I would say, be careful of experimenting with new, bold colours on your wedding day. Neutral tones and pinky-nudes like Pillow Talk and the Look of Love are always in style, they never date and suit all complexions," Tilbury shared.

ALSO SEE: These 16 plus-size summer dresses are perfect for wedding season — and they start at just $45

To avoid any surprises, she recommends always meeting your makeup artist and having a consultation to discuss what you like, the look you want to achieve and how you want to feel so you feel confident it will be right on the big day.

What are some of the most useful tips and tricks when applying wedding day makeup?

"Whenever I have assisted Charlotte with celebrity weddings like Idris and Sabrina Elba’s, we have always used heaps of Magic Cream—both on the bride and groom," Tilbury admitted. "It’s the product I never do makeup without. It’s an instant turnaround moisturizer, enriched with hyaluronic acid, BioNymph Peptide and vitamins C and E for your most beautiful, glowing, hydrated skin."

ALSO SEE: Bridesmaid sparks wedding drama with ‘disrespectful’ last-minute outfit change: ‘She should have known’

Tilbury also suggests prepping the skin with an acid exfoliator that includes ingredients like AHAs, BHAs or PHAs to dissolve dead skin cells. You'll want to add this to your skincare routine in the weeks leading up to the wedding for glowing skin come the big day.

What’s the biggest wedding season beauty trend we’ll be seeing this year?

According to Tilbury, Bridgerton-inspired flushed cheeks and rosy shades are likely to be spotted everywhere this season.  

"Blush is such a huge trend for summer, and everyone adores that romantic, dreamy, rosy-cheeked look," she said. "I am loving the Tinted Love Lip and Cheek Tint in Blushed Rose for a lit-from-within, natural looking blush effect. Apply it high on the cheeks and blend out quickly for a kiss of colour."

Charlotte Tilbury products have been used on countless high profile brides over the years, including on Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle. If you're looking to recreate their bridal beauty looks, shop some of Tilbury's top picks plus more wedding beauty below!

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame

Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

"Miranda Kerr, Sabrina Elba and Amal Clooney all created their wedding lip looks using Walk of No Shame, which is one of my favourites—it’s a soft, seductive berry-rose that you can press on like a stain or build up for a more perfected, nuanced rose colour." 

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $39

Hollywood Flawless Filter

Hollywood Flawless Filter. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Hollywood Flawless Filter. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

"Hollywood Flawless Filter is something I use on everyone! It is like skin confidence and glow in a bottle! I recommend gliding this on as a primer after your skincare to blur, smooth and illuminate the skin. It’s the secret trick for giving a filter to celebrities’ complexions on the red carpet before all the cameras, just like on your wedding day." 

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $53

Look of Love Matte Revolution Lipstick in First Dance

Matte Revolution Lipstick Look of Love Collection in First Dance. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Matte Revolution Lipstick Look of Love Collection in First Dance. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

 

This matte lipstick features a long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating formula that's enriched with orchid extract to protect and soothe lips for a cashmere finish. The three new bridal shades are First Dance in berry rose, Mrs. Kisses in golden peach and Wedding Belles in rosebud pink.

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $43

Look of Love Instant Look All Over Face Palette

Instant Look All Over Face Palette - Look of Love Collection. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Instant Look All Over Face Palette - Look of Love Collection. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

On-the-go bridal palettes are all the rage during wedding season, and this all-in-one eye, cheek, bronze, and contour palette gives an effortless glow on the go. The palette comes in two options: Glowing Beauty, a mauve shade, and Pretty Blushed, a classic neutral pink option. 

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $95

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick. Image via Sephora
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick. Image via Sephora

Editors swear by this bestselling creamy, weightless, liquid lip stain that coats your lips for a transfer-proof, full-coverage, last-all-day stain. Cinder Rose is a gorgeous wedding day lip colour for brides. 

SHOP IT: Sephora, $19

Look of Love Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain

Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain - Look of Love Collection. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain - Look of Love Collection. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

This long-lasting, buildable lip-and-cheek tint glides on wet and leaves a deeper, more natural-looking satin finish. It contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate and moisturize lips.

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $39

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil. Image via Sephora
NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil. Image via Sephora

This cult-favourite lip pencil works as a matte lipstick with the convenience of a pencil. This lip pencil is rich with vivid pigments and a velvety-matte finish enriched with vitamin E and emollients for a creamy texture. 

SHOP IT: Sephora, $35

Look of Love K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Romance

Look of Love K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Romance. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.
Look of Love K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Romance. Image via Charlotte Tilbury.

Also new to the collection is Charlotte’s signature moisturizing KISSING lipstick in a new Nude Romance shade. This peachy nude option gives lips a satin, cashmere-soft finish. It contains 3D glowing pigments to create the illusion of lit-from-within lips that appear wider and fuller.

SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $43

