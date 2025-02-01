The Chase fans in disbelief as 'worst episode ever' has a shocking twist ending

The Chase viewers were shocked by the worst episode ever's twist ending (ITV)

Fans of The Chase were left in disbelief after what many dubbed the “worst episode ever” took an unexpected turn during Friday’s show.

The episode, which aired on ITV on 31 January, saw host Bradley Walsh welcome four new contestants—Faith, George, Anne, and Jamie—as they faced off against Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis.

A rocky start for the contestants

The Chase fans dubbed this the 'worst episode ever' (ITV)

First up was Faith, who performed well in the cash builder round, securing £7,000. However, her luck ran out during the head-to-head with Darragh, and she was quickly eliminated.

Anne from Pontypool followed, earning £4,000 in the cash builder, but like Faith, she struggled under pressure and was also sent home after facing Darragh.

George managed to secure £5,000 but couldn’t outsmart the Chaser, leaving the team with just one contestant left.

Jamie from Liverpool was the final hope, but he only answered one question correctly in his cash builder round. Unsurprisingly, he was also caught by Darragh, meaning all four contestants were eliminated before the final chase.

A surprise twist in the final round

Faith did so well on The Chase (ITV)

With no contestants left, the team had to nominate one player to return for the final chase, competing on behalf of the group for a potential £1,000 each.

Faith was chosen to represent the team. Despite the pressure, she managed to answer 14 questions correctly in just two minutes—a remarkable effort for a solo player.

However, Darragh proved too strong, catching up with Faith with 30 seconds to spare, ending the team's hopes of taking home any prize money.

Fans react to the dramatic episode

The Chaser was really kind to Faith after her impressive performance (ITV)

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the episode.

One fan wrote: "Best worst episode ever," while another added: "Probably the worst team ever."

A third commented: "Might be the worst team of all time #TheChase," and another said: "This game is over, the Menace has absolutely bossed it #TheChase."

You may also like

Despite the team's poor performance, many praised Faith’s solo effort in the final round.

One viewer posted: "14 decent for a single player in front of the others, good effort Faith #TheChase."

Another added: "Well done to Faith, 14 questions by 1 person is great #TheChase."

A third echoed: "14 on her own is a cracking effort, sadly it wasn't enough #TheChase," while another commented: "She did well tbf #TheChase."

A tough day at the office for Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase (Shutterstock)

Even host Bradley Walsh seemed taken aback by the team’s performance. Known for his quick wit and supportive attitude, Bradley tried to keep spirits high despite the team’s struggles.

The episode highlighted just how unpredictable The Chase can be. While the contestants may not have had the best day, Faith’s strong performance in the final round provided a surprising and entertaining twist.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1, with episodes available to catch up on ITVX.