The Chase fans furious claiming the 'game is rigged' after Jenny Ryan question

ITV's The Chase sparked controversy once again as fans claimed the game was unfairly tilted in favour of Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen. Thursday's episode on 9 January left viewers fuming after an allegedly "easy" question during the final chase.

The episode saw four new contestants compete for a cash prize, with John and Tracy making it to the final round. Despite a solid effort of 17 correct answers, the duo was defeated with seven seconds to spare.

The 'cutlery' controversy

Fans couldn't believe the easy question Jenny Ryan got on The Chase (ITV)

During the tense final moments, host Bradley Walsh asked Jenny: "What term refers to knives, forks and spoons collectively?" Jenny quickly answered "cutlery," helping her edge closer to catching the team.

Viewers were outraged by the simplicity of the question, calling it unfair. One fan took to social media, writing: "The strongest chaser who rarely gets beat is asked what's the collective name for knives, forks and spoons pfft."

You may also like

Another added: "Running out of time so bring out questions as easy as what makes up cutlery." Others shared memes and captions like: "This game is rigged man."

How the game unfolded

The Chase contestants couldn't believe the easy question Jenny Ryan got (ITV)

The episode began with high hopes as the contestants faced Jenny. First up was 19-year-old law student Anousha, who showed promise by answering six questions correctly in the cash builder. However, she was caught by Jenny and didn't make it to the final.

Hanish, 54, also performed well, earning £5,000 in the cash builder, but he too was eliminated before the final chase. This left John and Tracy to face Jenny with £12,000 at stake.

A close call

Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase (ITV)

John and Tracy impressed with their teamwork, setting a respectable target of 17. Jenny got off to a shaky start, missing a few questions early on, but gained momentum as the round progressed.

The final moments were nail-biting, with just one incorrect answer separating the team from victory. Fans were hopeful when Jenny faltered, but the contentious "cutlery" question sealed her win.

Jenny's reflection

Jenny Ryan ending up catching up with the contestants (ITV)

After her victory, Jenny acknowledged the importance of a full team in the final chase. She said: "Particularly Anousha, she would have been very fast in that final and just picked up a couple where you were letting the energy drop a little bit."

Her comments sparked further debate among fans, who argued that the team's performance was strong enough to deserve a win.

Social media backlash

Bradley Walsh was back on The Chase this week (ITV)

Fans flooded social media with their complaints. One viewer wrote: "How is this even fair? The team gets tough questions, and Jenny gets 'cutlery'?" Another added: "It's like they wanted her to win. So predictable."

Despite the backlash, some defended Jenny, pointing out her impressive track record as one of the show's top chasers.

The Chase continues to air weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.