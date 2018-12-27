From cheese and crackers to Quality Street, people share their Boxing Day breakfasts

While Christmas Day comes with its fair share of traditions – from turkey dinners to presents beneath the tree – Boxing Day has noticeably less guidelines.

It seems the only rule is there are no rules – a philosophy Twitter users well and truly preached when sharing their less-than-ordinary breakfasts yesterday.

Faced with a house full of leftovers, and in many cases a hangover, post-Christmas revellers promptly shunned their usual breakfasts, switching to chocolate, cheese boards and some particularly creative concoctions.

Some resourceful folks were keen to use up the last of their leftovers, regardless of the time of day.

Mince pies and left over lamb are an acceptable Boxing Day breakfast aren’t they? #boxingday — Snickety Lemon (@SnicketyL) December 26, 2018

After all, when is the next time we will be able to treat ourselves to a full Christmas dinner – or breakfast – like this?

In bed, eating turkey, pigs in blankets, bread sauce, stuffing, roast potatoes and gravy for breakfast. Happy Boxing Day! — Jill Mansell ✍🏼 (@JillMansell) December 26, 2018

While some clever chefs got particularly creative with their leftovers from Christmas Day.

Bubble and Squeak Boxing Day Breakfast.

Never one to over complicate things, I placed leftover turkey (used what looked like two turkey steaks worth), one stuffing, one pigs in blanket, leftover veg, handful of spinach and two eggs and placed it all in the food processor. pic.twitter.com/RL0iDjSwOa — Eating Clean Training Mean (@EatingMean) December 26, 2018

Traditional Boxing Day breakfast of leftover sage and onion stuffing and fried eggs. pic.twitter.com/lqxbI5GfjP — Kathryn Matthews (@PaffleQueen) December 26, 2018

Others went rogue and enjoyed a plate of cheese-y goodness.

Others gave in to their sweet-toothed dreams and had chocolate for breakfast.

Ahhh Boxing Day. A day when you can call Lidl Deluxe Chocolate-Covered Turkish Delight “breakfast” and get away with it. I like the Roman idea of Saturnalia. Non-days, where nothing you do can be censured. — 🕊ChristmasCommunarde🎄 (@0Calamity) December 26, 2018

Morning!

Time for the Boxing Day breakfast of champions. #BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/maLjepSezi — EEPaulEP (@EEPaulEP) December 26, 2018

While some treated their hangovers to a much-needed fry-up.

@RobertsButchers Simply the best Boxing Day breakfast ever. Robs bacon and eggs with Warburton’s bread. Can’t forget the HP sause pic.twitter.com/jf8wnT6Bos — Krakajak (@KrakajakGarage) December 26, 2018

Boxing day breakfast. Haggis, black pudding, bacon, egg and beans, oh, and a cup of tea. I know how to live. 🙉 pic.twitter.com/ALWmOjRban — Malcolm Monkey (@MalcolmAMonkey) December 26, 2018

Plus, one person chose to commit to full on “hair of the dog” – because it’s only 26 December once a year, right?

The traditional Boxing Day breakfast pic.twitter.com/7Y2B2DQVhZ — Goggz (@electroGOG) December 26, 2018

Even the royal family veer from tradition at this time of year – enjoying a kedgeree breakfast for their celebrations yesterday.

