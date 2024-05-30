Cheesy Garlic Zucchini Steaks Will Rival The Meat At Your Summer Grill-Out

Bunches of zucchini jamming up your crisper drawer? These cheesy garlic zucchini “steaks” are calling your name. Slathered with garlic oil and showered with mozzarella and parmesan, this showstopping vegetarian side might just upstage the actual steaks at the grill-out.

Scoring the zucchini:

While scoring is commonly used with meat, it’s also a great technique for vegetables as well. Here, scoring the zucchini creates lots of little edges that will get crisp when the zucchini is seared. It also helps the steaks to cook a little and allows them to more readily absorb all the flavor from the garlic oil. Plus, it just looks cool. For best results, use a sharp chef’s knife and keep the lines evenly spaced and as consistently deep as you can. If your cuts are uneven, the zucchini will cook unevenly.

Salting the zucchini:

Since zucchini is full of water, pre-salting the steaks before searing is key. Pre-salting draws out some of the zucchini’s moisture, making it easier to achieve a good sear in the pan; it also simultaneously enhances and concentrates its flavor. Make sure to completely dry the tops of the zucchini steaks before searing. Any leftover water droplets will sizzle and spit when they hit the pan, and the zucchini will end up steaming rather than searing.

The toppings:

The topping for these steaks are based on my favorite homemade cheesy garlic bread: super-garlicky olive oil, and mounds of mozzarella and grated parmesan. Don’t skimp on the garlic: I know it seems like a lot, but zucchini is begging to be attacked with as much flavor as you can throw at it, so don’t be shy. And for the love of goodness, PLEASE use real Parmesan, not the stuff out of the can. These zucchini steaks are worth it.

Storage:

These steaks are best fresh, but they’ll keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can reheat in the microwave or wrap them in foil and reheat them in the oven, garlic bread-style.

Did you try making this? Let us know how it went in the comments!

Yields: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients

2 medium zucchini

Kosher salt

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes, plus more for serving

4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 oz. mozzarella, shredded (about 1/2 c.)

1 oz. Parmesan, finely shredded (about 1/2 c.)

2 tbsp. fresh basil, torn

Directions

Using a sharp knife, slice each zucchini in half lengthwise, yielding 4 “steaks.” Score flesh side of each steak 1/4" deep diagonally at 1/2" intervals. Rotate steaks 90° and score diagonally again to create a crosshatch pattern. Season steaks on scored sides with 1 teaspoon salt. Let sit to allow zucchini to release moisture, about 15 minutes. Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 425°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook garlic, red pepper flakes, and 2 tablespoons olive oil, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape garlic oil into a small bowl. In same skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Pat zucchini dry. Arrange 2 halves flesh side down in skillet and cook until golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet flesh side up. Repeat with remaining zucchini and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Brush steaks with garlic oil. Bake until tender in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan. Heat broil on high. Broil, watching closely, until cheese is melted and browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer zucchini to a platter. Top with basil and more red pepper flakes.

