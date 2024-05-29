For chefs and gourmands, A Thyme For Everything is a beloved Lee’s Summit destination

A focus on customer service, unique products and a loyal fan base are among the reasons A Thyme For Everything has remained one of downtown Lee’s Summit’s most popular stores for nearly two decades. And its well-stocked, gourmet chocolate counter can’t help but attract shoppers.

The boutique store specializes in gourmet products and chef-led cooking classes as well as kitchen and entertaining supplies.

Owner Marilyn James began working at A Thyme For Everything after retiring in 2016. At the time, the shop was owned by Jet Green, who opened the store in 2006.

“I got bored after retirement and came to work for Jet in April 2017,”James said.

A couple of months after James joined A Thyme For Everything as an employee, Green announced she was closing the business.

James had recently completed a long career that included working as an air traffic controller and in a variety of roles such as software testing and customer service. But she also had dreams of owning her own little store some day. By fall of 2017, James purchased A Thyme for Everything with a goal of continuing Green’s legacy.

Chocolate lovers will be in heaven at A Thyme For Everything.

The store came with devoted customers, and James has continued to build on this as she works to keep up with trends and offer unique products.

“You have to change with the times,” she said. “You get to know your customers and learn your customer base and learn what they like.”

A feature of the store that is a consistent draw is A Thyme For Everything’s large chocolate counter featuring Christopher Elbow, Chocolate Moonshine Co, Belle Toffee, Abdallah Chocolates and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate.

In addition to the rows and rows of chocolate treats, A Thyme For Everything offers a variety of gourmet foods such as dip and soup mixes, spices, baked goods and jellies — all with an emphasis on gluten-free items.

James and her daughter, Jennifer Pine – who also works at the store, are both gluten free, and around 90 percent of the food items are gluten free, James said.

Ensuring that everything on the shelves is high quality and tasty is important to James and her staff. “We’ve probably tasted everything in the store,” she added.

An emphasis on out-of-the-ordinary kitchen and gift items also draws new and returning customers to the store. Several products were created by local artisans including hand-embroidered tea towels made by a retired college professor in the area.

“We are always looking for new items to bring in,” James said.

The back portion of A Thyme for Everything is devoted to its cooking classroom, which has room for 16 students at high-top tables as well as a large space for cooking demonstrations. The classes are offered by area chefs with several instructors teaching for many years.

James said people participating in the classes come from all walks of life with a number of repeat students. The cooking classes draw couples on date night and families as well as other groups and individuals.

Upcoming classes include homemade pizza, Korean dinner, Italian night, American Southern BBQ and Thai dinner.

A Thyme For Everything benefits from its downtown location as well as Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of the business district.

“Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street does a lot to support the businesses down here,” she said, including hosting numerous events and special activities designed to draw people to the area.

James serves on the nonprofit’s promotions committee and also volunteers with the group.

Although downtown Lee’s Summit has become a destination shopping and dining spot over the years, James said she especially appreciates her local customers.

“If you live in Lee’s Summit, you love Lee’s Summit,” she said. “Our biggest customer base is people who live in Lee’s Summit.”

For more information about the store, including its cooking class schedule, visit this webpage.

