Cher, 75, swears by this $8 beauty product for her flawless skin

Taking care of your skin is an essential part to looking and feeling your best. However, when it comes to skincare, you don't have to spend a fortune on products— just ask Cher.

In a new interview, the 75-year-old music and film icon revealed her go-to skincare product rings in for less than $10.

"I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s but it’s pretty good," Cher told the The Sunday Times. "I take care of it and get a facial once in a while but I am not religious about any of it. I use Aveeno Ultra Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it."

The Oscar-winner applies the cleanser with a soft-bristled facial brush and always remembers to remove her makeup before bed.

"I am pretty religious about taking it off, but then every once in a while I will wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh my God, you look fabulous.’ Then I realize I haven’t taken off my makeup," She said.

The affordable skincare go-to is currently available for just $8 on Amazon Canada, and aside from an endorsement from Cher, the gentle cleanser boasts thousands of customer reviews.

The details

Aveeno's Ultra Calming Foaming Cleanser and Makeup Remover is a gentle choice for daily use that helps to easily remove dirt, oil and makeup. The fragrance-free, hypoallergenic foaming cleanser contains natural ingredients like chamomile and feverfew to help soothe sensitive skin and reduce redness.

What people are saying

Aveeno's daily cleanser has earned a solid 4.4-star rating based on more than 6,500 customer reviews. Shoppers have called this gentle cleanser a great product for anyone with irritated skin that "won't dehydrate the skin."

"I have rosacea and it’s absolutely great for my skin,” one shopper raved.

“This is not at all drying or harsh on the skin,” another said.

Others have called the foaming cleanser "the best makeup remover in the entire world" that doesn't cause breakouts.

Despite earning more than 4,900 customer reviews, some shoppers have said that despite continued use, they haven't noticed an improvement in the redness of their skin. Others have complained that the cleanser's pump can become blocked and have recommended double cleansing to remove all makeup and impurities.

Verdict

If you're looking for a budget-friendly cleanser that's gentle enough for sensitive skin, Aveeno's Ultra Calming Foaming Cleanser and Makeup Remover might be for you. With thousands of customer reviews online (as well as a good word from Cher) it's a gentle go-to for everyday use. However, some shoppers have said that you might need to do more than one cleanse to remove all makeup — so if you're looking to remove intense makeup with just one cleanse, this might not be for you.

