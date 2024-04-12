Cheryl's son Bear speaks live on air for first time - and his accent is so cute

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Cheryl Tweedy seen leaving The Princeâs Trust Cherylâs Trust Centre after meeting Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on November 09, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) (Neil Mockford)

Cheryl has done her best to keep her young son Bear, seven, out of the spotlight, but the youngster made a surprise appearance on BBC Radio 1, courtesy of Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

The singer was appearing on the breakfast show with Greg James to promote her debut single since Little Mix went on hiatus, and the duo played a game of 'Sitting or Standing', where a celeb calls people in their contacts list and has to guess whether they were sitting down or standing up when they answer the phone.

One of the celebrities that Perrie decided to ring was her former X Factor co-star, Cheryl, however as you can see in the clip below, it wasn't Cheryl who picked up the phone…

After Bear's surprise appearance, Cheryl did manage to get to the phone where she enjoyed a small conversation with Perrie before getting her excited son to wish the star luck with her new song.

Bear was incredibly excited, and he appeared to have inherited his mum's accent, and Cheryl told Perrie and Greg: "Bear is saying 'this is my first time on radio now everybody knows me'."

Cheryl has kept her son out of the spotlight

Cheryl shares her son with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, with the former couple welcoming the youngster in March 2017.

Although the duo split a year after welcoming Bear, they have both agreed to keep their child out of the spotlight, with the mum-of-one saying she wants her son to have a "normal" life.

The star shares her son with Liam Payne

Bear is well aware that his parents are celebrities, but Cheryl admitted that he "cringed" when she showed him old music videos during her Girls Aloud days.

The star revealed: "The BBC played Tangled Up and we were chatting on our group chat and Bear was lying next to me and looked at my phone, earwigging... He said, 'Mummy may I ask. Why all the nakedness?' Then he was cringing. He was curious why Kimberley was there. It was very humbling..."

Cheryl has reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates (Getty)

The 40-year-old shared a very rare glimpse of her son last year as she marked her milestone birthday with the youngster getting involved in activities which included roasting marshmallows and hugging his grandmother, Joan.

Perrie is also a mum to her two-year-old son, Axel, who she shares with England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie's call led to Bear making his radio debut (Instagram)

When the toddler marked his first birthday, Perrie took her son out for a miniature photoshoot and Axel looked adorable next to a tiered cake that instead of candles featured the word 'One' on top.

The little boy looked so sweet as he tucked into the delicious item, before having a small bath, and then posting next a number one that was filled with white balloons.

The Little Mix star is a mum-of-one (Instagram)

The little photoshoot had an incredible background, made up of black-and-white images that Perrie and Alex had taken of their baby son during his first year. In her caption, Perrie shared: "Axel's cake smash! (theee most adorable thing I've ever witnessed)."