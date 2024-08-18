Chic Critique: Is Paul’s Boutique coming back?

Are you sitting comfortably? Because we’ve got news that's about to rattle the style set.

There have been whisperings that a certain logo-splashing, keychain clashing brand is back. Rearing its head from the depths of the 2010s, Paul’s Boutique has oh-so slowly started to gain traction once again, much to the utter dismay of older Gen Zs who survived the blingy bags the first time round.

Myself very much included. The day I secured my first Paul’s Boutique bag (yes, there was more than one) was a memorable one. Swanning into Topshop on Oxford Street, may she rest in peace, alongside my highly stylish aunt who was treating me to a girls shopping spree, I spied the one.

Perched behind Lola Cupcakes, a slouchy hobo design caught my eye. The statement piece featured a striking floral pattern across its body, showcasing a kaleidoscope of bright, tropical flowers in vivid blues, purples, and greens against a cream background. Hot pink faux leather handles and accents were flanked by gold-toned hardware, including a padlock on the front, and a large, decorative charm attached to one handle.

Cher Lloyd (Getty)

A pink ‘PB’ logo, multicoloured ribbons, and what appeared to be a small, netted accessory culminated into the most deliciously kitsch piece of arm candy around town. You could hear, see and smell the PVC from a mile away.

“It’s not my taste, but if you love it then we’ll get it!” my aunt said, kindly opting not to serve me the reality check I probably needed.

If you also had a Paul’s Boutique bag slung over your shoulder like a badge of honour during the 2000s, you understand the grip these bold bags held over teens.

Paul's Boutique bags from the 2010s

But as with all great trends, the love affair dwindled. Perhaps due to the rise of minimalism, with its clean lines and muted palettes, or perhaps we just collectively moved on from the loud and proud aesthetic that Paul’s Boutique embraced.

The bags slowly edged their way to the back of the wardrobe, gathering dust alongside other relics of Y2K style until they ended up in the stock room of the local charity shop.

Who would have thought that in 2024, ripplings of a Paul’s Boutique comeback would form? Fashion is cyclical, yes, but PB? I guess anything is possible.

TikTok certainly seems to think so. Old photos of Cher Lloyd clasping a red, quilted number courtesy of the brand during her X Factor days have started to circulate online. Fashion influencers have plucked their Paul’s Boutique staples from the 00s grave, leading to comments online such as: “The chokehold Paul’s Boutique and Juicy Couture had over us,” and “Paul’s Boutique is goated.”

Others weren’t so optimistic about the brand’s renaissance: “I had a red Paul’s Boutique jacket and I wore it everyday [sobbing emojis] so embarrassing,” wrote a particularly traumatised user.

Does part of me wish I kept the bag? Pure nostalgia dictates that yes, maybe a tiny bit. Deep down, however, I know the blaring bowler is is best left in the past.

The issue I take with the Paul’s Boutique comeback is the label’s risk of falling prey to the micro-trends cycle. As with Juicy Couture, Jane Norman and fellow Noughties names, the brand’s desirability stands on rocky terrain. In one moment and out the next, Paul’s Boutique is a brand suited for those craving a fun sartorial fling - nothing more.

If that’s you, then maybe it is time to dig out that bedazzled beauty from the back of your wardrobe and give it another spin. In the end, Paul’s Boutique is here for a good time, not a long time.