The Chick-Fil-A Ordering Hack For A Viral Dirty Soda

Chick-fil-A has a lot more to offer than just tasty chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The chain also goes above and beyond with its beverage selection, which is now even more outstanding thanks to Chick-fil-A's berry-centric spring beverage lineup. If you're the type of person who likes doing things their own way, a TikTok beverage hack currently making the rounds is perfect for you. In the video, a staff member at Chick-fil-A is seen making a so-called "dirty soda," which features Dr. Pepper plus vanilla-flavored syrup and creamer, all poured over a generous portion of ice and thoroughly mixed.

A beverage with surprising origins in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, dirty sodas feature soda, flavored syrup, and creamer. They can also include other goodies like fruit, but the basic configuration remains the same. While there are dedicated dirty soda chains, the Chick-fil-A hack is a convenient option for all, with its locations spanning 48 states in the U.S.

How Chick-Fil-A's Version Compares To The Original Dirty Soda

The flavors in Chick-fil-A's dirty soda make a lot of sense. The combination of Dr. Pepper, vanilla syrup, and creamer promises a sweet concoction with just the slightest hint of spice thanks to the soda's unique flavor profile (which consists of 23 distinct flavors that the company refuses to reveal). This is a far cry from the original dirty soda, which is a product of Utah.

Utah has a heavy concentration of Mormons, and these individuals are not permitted to consume coffee or alcohol due to their religious beliefs. It's believed that dirty sodas were developed to fill the beverage void, and what many consider the original dirty soda recipe includes diet cola, lime juice, coconut flavored syrup, and creamer. Diet cola, specifically Diet Coke, is a bit of an obsession for some people (just consider the bizarre TikTok trend featuring "marinated" Diet Coke), mainly due to the beverage's zesty flavor profile. The inclusion of lime juice is a bit puzzling, but keep in mind that sparkling water, espresso, and lime (sometimes called a sparkling Americano) are a combination that many people enjoy.

Variations On Chick-Fil-A's Dirty Soda

While the Dr. Pepper-based dirty soda from Chick-fil-A seems mighty enticing, you can experiment with other flavors on the chain's menu. When it comes to soda selection, swapping out the Dr. Pepper for Cherry Coke makes for a fruitier concoction. Root beer is another possible foundation for dirty soda, and it might be a good selection for people who want their drink to have a bit more bite. If you want to hold true to the original dirty soda recipe, choose Sprite for its bold lemon-lime flavor (bonus: it's a caffeine-free version).

As for the other additions, Chick-fil-A offers the option of French vanilla or plain cane syrup for its iced coffees. You'll also have the choice of half and half or French vanilla creamer to further sweeten your soda. Remember that your success with any fast-food modification (such as the Chick-fil-A secret menu hacks) will vary according to the policies of the location you visit and the employee's willingness. Despite possible challenges, people are pumped about the popular chicken chain's version of dirty soda. Many commenters wanted to see if their location would make it.

