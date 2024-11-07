Seven signs your child’s cough could need medical attention

There are certain signs parents can look out for when a child develops a cough. (Getty Images)

The colder months can mean an increase in common seasonal illnesses, particularly for little ones, with classrooms and nurseries often filled with children spluttering their way through story time.

There are many reasons children develop a cough, and it can be difficult for parents to determine what's causing it and when to see a doctor. Usually, it's nothing to worry about. Parents can expect their children to get several colds each year, especially during the chillier autumn and winter months. But there are times when it is important to get your little one checked out.

"It’s natural to feel unsure when your child develops a cough," explains Dr Katy Kasraie, GP at The London General Practice. "Is it just part of a cold, or could it be something more serious? Especially during cold and flu season, children’s coughs are common, and most of the time, they pass on their own. But there are certain signs that can help you decide when it’s time to check in with a doctor."

A cough lasting over three weeks

If your child’s cough persists beyond three weeks, it may be time to see a doctor. "Lingering coughs can indicate underlying issues like asthma, allergies, or a bacterial infection," explains Dr Kasraie. "Sometimes, a simple viral cough doesn’t completely clear and may turn into something that requires medical care."

Difficulty breathing

Any sign that your child is struggling to breathe, such as rapid breathing, wheezing, or visible effort in breathing, should be taken seriously.

"Difficulty breathing can be a symptom of conditions like asthma, bronchitis, or pneumonia," Dr Kasraie warns. "Watching for signs like flaring nostrils or chest muscles working harder can help you assess if they need immediate medical attention."

If your child has a high fever with their cough it is worth getting them checked by a GP. (Getty Images)

High fever with the cough

A cough accompanied by a high fever (especially over 40°C) could indicate a bacterial infection, like pneumonia, which often requires antibiotics. "Viral coughs are typically mild, but a high fever signals that it’s worth consulting a GP, as bacterial infections are more persistent and may worsen if left untreated," Dr Kasraie adds.

Changes in the cough’s sound or tone

Parents usually recognise their child’s typical cough, so a distinct change might be worth a check-up. "A 'barking' cough can indicate croup, an infection of the windpipe and vocal cords that can make breathing harder at night," Dr Kasraie explains. "A 'whooping' sound might suggest whooping cough (pertussis), which can be serious for young children. In either case, changes in the cough’s sound or tone are a good reason to seek medical advice."

Difficulty swallowing, stiff neck, a rash, or excessive drowsiness

Dr Kasraie says a cough accompanied by trouble swallowing, a stiff neck, or an unusual rash or excessive drowsiness could point to an infection that requires immediate attention. "For example, a stiff neck along with a rash, fever and cough may indicate meningitis, which can be a serious condition," she adds. "While such symptoms are rare, they shouldn’t be ignored as they can signal more complex infections."

It can be difficult for parents to know when to worry about their child's cough. (Getty Images)

Worsening cough at night or lying down

If your child’s cough becomes worse at night or when lying down, it could be due to acid reflux or post-nasal drip. "While these aren’t usually emergencies, they can disrupt sleep and affect your child’s comfort," Dr Kasraie explains. "A GP can suggest ways to manage these symptoms and help your child rest easier."

The cough generally seems unusual

Knowing when to worry about a cough can be challenging, so Dr Kasraie advises parents trust their instincts. "If the cough seems unusual, comes with other concerning symptoms, or just isn’t going away, don’t hesitate to visit your doctor," she continues. "Most coughs are harmless, but keeping an eye on the length, sound, and any other symptoms can help you catch something serious early. Acting sooner rather than later can make all the difference for your child’s health and your peace of mind."

Read more about family health: