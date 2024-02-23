Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Detail from Strong Like Me by Kelechi Okafor, illustrated by Michaela Dias-Hayes. Photograph: Kelechi Okafor (Author), Michaela Dias-Hayes (Illustrator)

Eviltato vs Superpea by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, Simon & Schuster, £7.99

When everyone’s favourite potato goes bad, it’s up to the (temporarily) reformed Evil Pea to save the day before Supertato squirty-creams the entire supermarket. The latest in this riotously silly picture-book series continues to delight.

Strong Like Me by Kelechi Okafor and Michaela Dias-Hayes, Puffin, £7.99

After Kamara’s classmates accuse her of showing off, she struggles to take pride in her strength – but when her aunt tells her not to dim her light to please others, she discovers there are many ways to be strong. A warm, inspiring picture book, celebrating achievement and compassion.

Mo’s Best Friend – A Stone-Age Story by Bridget Marzo, Otter-Barry, £12.99

Inspired by the discovery of a child’s footprint alongside a dog’s in the Chauvet cave, this immersive, beautifully illustrated picture book tells a sweet tale of stone age family life – and a new four-footed addition.

Our Nipa Hut - A Story in the Philippines by Rachell Abalos and Gabriela Larios, Barefoot Books, £7.99

This colourful, fascinating 4+ picture book introduces readers to “nipa huts” – stilt houses made of bamboo and palm leaves – and how their human families mend and look after them, especially after storms.

The Brilliant Brain by Dr Roopa Farooki and Viola Wang, Walker, £12.99

Both straightforward and intriguing, filled with bright, illustrations, this introduction to the brain details its structures, how it works, and how best to take care of it. It’s perfect for reading aloud to children of four and up, or for independent readers who’ll enjoy showing off vocabulary such as “occipital” and “cerebrum”.

Little Dinosaurs, Big Feelings by Swapna Haddow & Dr Diplo and Yiting Lee, Magic Cat, £14.99

In these engaging mini-stories, 10 little dinosaurs encounter emotions like fear, anger and excitement, learning to name and navigate their feelings with the help of Dr Diplo’s gentle mindfulness exercises. Soft colours, plentiful smiles and supportive warmth make this an invaluable collection for small readers of 5+.

What a Rock Can Reveal by Maya Wei-Haas, illustrated by Sonia Pulido, Phaidon, £16.95

Irrepressible excitement pervades this journey through the mysteries of geology, encouraging 6+ readers to engage with the stories even the simplest pebble might tell. Pulido’s sweetshop-coloured pictures perfectly complement Wei-Haas’s text, evoking enticing textures and blazing hidden depths.

Murray and Bun – Murray the Viking by Adam Stower, HarperCollins, £6.99

Staid, quiet Murray is a comfort-loving cat. Unfortunately, he belongs to the incompetent wizard Fumblethumb, who first turned Murray’s sticky bun into an excitable rabbit sidekick, and has now enchanted his catflap so it leads to unwanted adventures. When Murray and Bun find themselves on a mission to rescue a Viking called Eggrik from some trolls, chaos ensues in this daft, lively, lavishly illustrated adventure for readers of 7+.

Time Travellers – Adventure Calling by Sufiya Ahmed, Little Tiger, £7.99

On a school trip to parliament, rebellious Suhana is surprised to find herself teaming up with “good kids” Mia and Ayaan – and the three new pals definitely don’t expect to be transported back to 1911, into the midst of a coronation and a march for women’s rights. Can they get back home safely – and do all three of them want to go home? Short, pacy and thought-provoking, this thrilling 8+ novel focuses on the suffrage movement, especially the women of colour often erased by history.

On Silver Tides by Sylvia Bishop, Andersen, £8.99

Kelda and her family are boat-dwelling silvermen who can breathe and swim like fish – but Kelda’s sister Isla is different. As their community turns against them, poisoned waterways and painful betrayals drive Kelda to attempt a terrifying journey. A shimmering, stark, original novel for 12+, richly characterised and unforgettably atmospheric.

Stitch by Pádraig Kenny, Walker, £7.99

Brought to life by Professor Hardacre, Stitch has been awake for 585 days, although his creator has not been seen for months. When the professor’s nephew arrives, the castle is thrown into uproar, and Stitch and his friend Henry Oaf are forced to flee. But the world outside reacts with horror, calling them “monsters” … Written from Stitch’s innocent but clear-sighted perspective, Kenny’s revisiting of Frankenstein is a poignant, deeply rewarding Gothic story for 9+.

Reggie Houser Has the Power by Helen Rutter, Scholastic, £7.99

Although Reggie’s busy brain makes it hard for him to follow rules and make friends, he’s determined that secondary school will be different. When he learns some skills from a hypnotist, he’s sure this will be his passport to popularity. But hypnotising the headteacher gets Reggie into big trouble – and some of the kids want Reggie to use his powers for evil … A funny, sensitive story for 9+, featuring a hilariously likable protagonist and a sympathetic, well-informed portrayal of ADHD.

Cross My Heart and Never Lie by Nora Dåsnes, translated by Matt Bagguley, Farshore, £10.99

At the start of seventh grade Tuva’s friends are suddenly different, split down the middle between the ones who fall in love and the ones who can’t be bothered. Now they’re demanding Tuva choose a side – and why is she so fascinated with the new girl, Mariam? A comically adorable coming of age story for 12+, this Norwegian graphic novel astutely explores the awkwardness of preteen metamorphosis and the pitfalls of “maturity”.

Queerbook by Malcom MacKenzie, Red Shed, £8.99

This affirming whistlestop tour through queer history and culture features an A-Z of camp icons as well as protest timelines, changing terminology, iconic artists, music, film and more. Engaging, witty and thoughtful, it’s full of a supportive kindness that LGBTQ+ teens may find indispensable.

The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert, Penguin, £8.99

One winter’s night Nora’s best friend Becca goes missing, along with three other people. Becca’s left coded messages, but they seem to point back into the past: to another disappearance 30 years ago, and to the sinister figure of a predatory goddess, a neighbourhood urban legend. Can Nora sift the town’s dark secrets and bring Becca safely home? An instantly addictive and well-crafted supernatural mystery for 14+, from the author of The Hazel Wood.

Elsewhere and Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac by Gabrielle Zevin, Bloomsbury, both £8.99

First published in the mid-noughties, these YA reissues from the bestselling author of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow are showing their age a little. In Elsewhere, Liz awakens on a mysterious boat, gradually realising that she is now in the afterlife; in Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac, Naomi awakens after a head injury to discover she has almost no memory of life before the accident. Zevin’s characterisation doesn’t quite deliver on either plot’s potential interest, but both pose intriguing questions about identity and connection.