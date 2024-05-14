New children's indoor play cafe opens in Surrey
A Surrey mother has opened a new indoor play cafe in Godalming.
Gillian Muir said her youngest daughter River, 2, helped inspire the name of Small + Mighty Family Hub, which opened its doors in the town centre on Friday.
Mrs Muir, a former marketing manager, said she was frustrated by the lack of indoor play options, particularly for children of different ages, and wanted to do something positive.
She said: "We wanted to create is a modern play space for mixed-age children and what we have created is really special."
The independent café received a £50,000 government grant from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, which has funded some equipment.
Mrs Muir, mum to River, 2, Robyn, 4 and Rae, 8, said the café is a hub for all the family, serving local healthy food and coffee.
She said: “The spaces are all about empowerment and we are really trying to encourage that in the children.
"It has something for everyone, for children who like all different activities."