Chocolate Hair Color Is the Newest Trend for Brunettes

With so many celebrities going brunette recently, it's clear that chocolate hair color is having a long-overdue moment. Perhaps it's because people are finally figuring out that while it's very common, it's not the least bit boring, and there are plenty of ways to personalize it so it doesn't look like everyone else's shade. One way to achieve an especially delicious version of the brunette trend is a rich, dimensional look colorists are calling "chocolate cake" hair.

According to Arizona-based colorist Liz Cook, one of the coolest way to wear chocolate hair color resembles chocolate cake. This hue is deep, vibrant, and relies on balayage highlights to emphasize the face and add brightness to the deep brown tones.

"The highlights are what will really set the color apart from other brunettes," Cook says. "Traditional brunette is a more neutral and slightly ashy color. This spring, however, it’s all about vibrancy and richness."

As for why Cook gave it such a yummy name? "I named it chocolate cake because the highlights almost remind you of the gooey frosting in-between the dark chocolate layers." She's not wrong, and now it's trending: Katie Holmes just debuted light chocolate face-framing highlights that serve as a perfect, summer-into-fall-friendly example of how to wear the trend.

At the same time, darker shades of chocolate are having a moment too. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's new chocolate glaze shade.

katie holmes hair Sean Zanni/Getty Images

katie holmes hair Ammar Rowaid/Getty Images

If you're understandably tempted to try the Katie Holmes-approved "chocolate cake" look, stylists suggest you make sure to lean into the “warmth” of chocolate tones. “If you look at either a milk or a dark chocolate, you’ll notice that it has a warmth undertone to it, so first determine if you want to be a warm, neutral or cool chocolate,” says Gregory Patterson , celebrity stylist and DIY Expert for Sally Beauty.

Patterson adds that most chocolate shades can be achieved by exclusively depositing color so there's no need to lift your hair. “The brown dye pigment is also small enough it can endure more wash days without fading,” he says.

Next, you'll need to decide if you want to go the balayage route like Eiza Gonzales or Camila Morrone, try full-fledged face-framing highlights like Mindy Kaling, or opt for a singular tone of true dark chocolate like Kaia Gerber, Laura Herrier, or Megan Markle.

kaia gerber chocolate hair Instagram/[@brycescarlett](https://www.instagram.com/brycescarlett/?hl=en)

chocolate hair color Instagram/[@hairinel](https://www.instagram.com/hairinel/)

“It’s always important to find the right shade to match your skin tone,” says Kim Kimble, celebrity stylist and Clairol house calls ambassador. “If your skin is warm, you can opt for a warmer shade or ashier depending on what features you hope to highlight.”

If you're truly unsure where to start with chocolate hair color, a professional colorist or stylist can help you decide. “I definitely suggest speaking with your stylist if you go to the salon, and showing inspiration pictures. I can suggest colors like ‘chocolate’ but your stylist working with your hair will know best and how to best match your desired look,” says Kimble.

Want to DIY? “Clairol and Glamsquad are also offering at home hair coloring services in several markets. They can consult with you in your home, and work with a professional to learn how to DIY," says Kimble.

chocolate hair color Instagram/[@sooparkmakeup](https://www.instagram.com/sooparkmakeup/)

Instagram/@[**eizagonzalez**](https://www.instagram.com/eizagonzalez/)

Alternatively, if you're already a seasoned at-home hair care pro, Patterson suggests opting for chocolate shades with gold reflections “Chocolate tones can range from levels 4 to 6 and whichever shade level you choose, just make sure to add at least ¼ to 1/2 of a golden tone to that formulation," he says.

“Bondbar Medium Golden Brown 4G is a perfect option here as it satisfies both the Chocolate shade with reflections of golden hue,” he says. “Other great options are the milk chocolatey Light Copper Brown 5RC, which isa little cowboy copper adjacent, or dark chocolatey Medium Intense Brown 4NN.”

You can also consider a deposit only demi-permanent option like ion’s Medium Golden Brown 4G so you don’t have to lift your color, he adds. “You have to pick a shade equal to or darker than your hair for demi-permanent options.”

chocolate hair Instagram/[@dimitrishair](https://www.instagram.com/dimitrishair/)

megan markle dark fall hair colors WPA Pool/Getty Images

Just be sure to keep color maintenance in mind, especially since "there's a fine line between warm chocolate and a brassy brown,” according to Patterson. “To control this, pick up blue shampoo like Bondbar’s Bonding Blue Shampoo to kick the orange reflection when your color begins to fade.”

Otherwise, always use color care and invest in color depositing masks. Patterson suggests the Wella Color Fresh Masks in Chocolate Touch or Caramel Glaze as well as glosses like bondbar’s Clear Gloss to boost shine. “These really do work to extend the life of your color,” he says.

chocolate expensive brunette dark fall hair colors Instagram.com/[@cwoodhair](https://www.instagram.com/cwoodhair/?hl=en)

brownie batter brunette highlights mindy kahling Instagram/[@mindykaling](https://www.instagram.com/p/CkMClSgPN1_/)

Don't worry, though: Of all the trending hair colors, chocolate shades are actually fairly low-maintenance.

“Chocolate hair color can be touched up regularly and is pretty easy to maintain at home as long as you have the right color formula,” says Kimble. “Clairol’s Root Touch Up comes in a variety of formulas including a Temporary Spray, which is temporary for a quick fix, like ahead of a big event, powder, or a permanent option, which are great for gray coverage and only takes ten minutes."

Save room for dessert and shop the chocolate hair essentials below.

Ion Color Defense Sulfate Free Shampoo

$19.00, Amazon

Bondbar Bonding Blue Shampoo

$10.00, Amazon

Clairol Color Gloss Up Temporary Hair Dye: Warm Caramel Brownie

$12.00, Amazon

Wella Color Fresh Mask Chocolate Touch

$27.00, Amazon

A version of this story was originally published in Allure.

