Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Recipe

If you are looking for a twist on a classic favorite that's sure to tantalize your taste buds while also nourishing your body, these chocolate chip quinoa cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone are perfect for you. These cookies blend the rich flavor of chocolate with the wholesome goodness of quinoa for a treat that's both satisfying and nutritious. What truly sets these cookies apart is their irresistible taste. According to Morone, "these buttery cookies have the perfect flavor because they combine the sweetness in the chocolate and the nuttiness in the quinoa. The flaky sea intensifies the chocolate and balances all the flavors together." She loves these cookies because "the quinoa in them makes them healthier than a regular chocolate chip cookie, but they don't taste like the healthy version of a cookie." These cookies are perfect as a dessert or a snack that you can feel better about eating.

Gather The Ingredients For Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies

Chocolate chip quinoa cookie ingredients - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For these cookies, you need a few simple ingredients, most of which you may already have. You need all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, quinoa, chocolate chips, and flaky sea salt. "I like to make quinoa every week and keep it in the fridge just so I have it during the week, so this recipe is a great way to use leftover quinoa," Morone explains. Even if you don't regularly make quinoa, "the grocery store also sells quinoa that cooks in the microwave in 90 seconds," Morone says, making the quinoa an easy ingredient addition to these cookies.

Step 1: Whisk Dry Ingredients Together

dry ingredients in a bowl with a whisk - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 2: Beat Butter And Sugars

butter and sugars beaten together in a bowl - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until fluffy.

Step 3: Add Eggs And Vanilla

wet batter in the bowl of a stand mixer - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add in the eggs and vanilla extract, and beat until well combined.

Step 4: Combine Wet And Dry Ingredients

batter in the bowl of a stand mixer - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the flour mixture to the bowl and beat until well blended.

Step 5: Add Quinoa

quinoa cookie batter in a stand mixer - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Mix in the quinoa until just combined.

Step 6: Add Chocolate Chips And Chill

Chocolate chip quinoa cookie dough in a bowl - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Fold the chocolate chips into the batter. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.

Step 7: Preheat The Oven

oven showing a temperature of 350 degrees - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 8: Scoop Cookie Dough

cookie dough being scooped onto a pan - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Scoop the cookie dough onto parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Slightly press the tops of the dough down to flatten them.

Step 9: Sprinkle Flaky Sea Salt

cookie dough being sprinkled with salt - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the flaky sea salt on the tops of the cookie dough.

Step 10: Bake

baked chocolate chip quinoa cookies on a pan - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 12–14 minutes, until golden around the edges.

Step 11: Cool And Serve

Chocolate chip quinoa cookies stacked on a table - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let the cookies cool slightly, then serve.

What Does Quinoa Add To These Chocolate Chip Cookies?

Chocolate chip quinoa cookies on a plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Adding quinoa to chocolate chip cookies can offer several benefits. Quinoa is a nutrient-dense grain that is high in protein, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, iron, and zinc. So, adding quinoa immediately makes them healthier compared to traditional cookies made solely with flour. And, thanks to the high protein and fiber, these cookies may actually make you feel full for a while after eating them.

Besides just the nutritional benefits, quinoa is also great for the cookie's texture and flavor. "Cooked quinoa adds a delightful crunch and texture to these cookies, creating a more exciting bite compared to regular cookies," Morone says. In addition to the texture, the nutty flavor of quinoa also "complements the sweetness of the chocolate chips for a more complex and flavorful cookie." Having quinoa in chocolate chip cookies makes them a delicious and wholesome treat that everyone should try!

How Can I Make These Cookies More Nutritious?

Four cookies stacked on a table - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While these cookies are already more nutritious than regular chocolate chip cookies thanks to the quinoa, there are a few changes or additions you can make to make them even healthier. Instead of using all-purpose flour, you could consider using whole-grain flour for more fiber and nutrients. You could also make these entirely gluten-free by swapping the all-purpose flour for quinoa flour and making a completely quinoa-based cookie. Instead of using granulated sugar, you could use a natural sweetener like honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar. You could also replace some of the butter in the recipe with unsweetened applesauce, mashed avocado, or a nut butter, such as peanut butter, for a more complex flavor.

As for additions, you can keep the chocolate chips and also add in some chopped nuts (like almonds or pecans) or dried fruits (like cranberries). If you are adding something in, Morone explains that "you should stick to adding about ½ cup or less of nuts or fruits. You don't want to have too many extra things in the batter or they will bake unevenly." You could also leave out the chocolate chips entirely and just swap in nuts or fruit, which Morone says will "make it perfect for breakfast cookie that you could grab and go on your way out the door, but it will still serve as a healthy breakfast."

Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Recipe

overhead shot of chocolate chip quinoa cookies on a plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 45mCook Time: 12mYield: 24 cookiesIngredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup cooked quinoa (cooled)

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt, for sprinkling on top of cookies

Directions

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until fluffy. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract, and beat until well combined. Add the flour mixture to the bowl and beat until well blended. Mix in the quinoa until just combined. Fold the chocolate chips into the batter. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Scoop the cookie dough onto parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Slightly press the tops of the dough down to flatten them. Sprinkle the flaky sea salt on the tops of the cookie dough. Bake in the preheated oven for 12–14 minutes, until golden around the edges. Let the cookies cool slightly, then serve.

